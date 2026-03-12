Honda expects up to 690 billion yen in net loss for FY2025

The automaker revised down its estimate from a net profit of 300 billion yen, reflecting impairment and other losses linked to the cancellation of its development and sale of electric vehicle models that had been planned for production in North America, because the market situation there deteriorated rapidly.

It would be the first time for Honda to incur a group net loss since the company began disclosing consolidated earnings in 1977.

Honda expects to log further losses in fiscal 2026 and later, possibly raising its total EV-related losses, including those for the current year, to up to 2.5 trillion yen.