Japan helps South Koreans evacuate from Middle East

This marked the first application of a memorandum of understanding, signed by the Japanese and South Korean governments in September 2024, that stipulates the protection of each other's citizens in the event of an emergency in a third country.

According to Japan's Foreign Ministry, the flight from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, carried 172 people who had been staying in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, including 11 South Korean nationals and one other foreign citizen.

At a press conference on the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara noted that Japan and South Korea have cooperated in evacuating their citizens since before the 2024 memorandum was concluded.