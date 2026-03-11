Twenty Thai Seafarers Rescued by Omani Navy Following Attack in Strait of Hormuz

The Omani Navy has successfully rescued 20 Thai crew members after the Mayuree Naree was targeted; three remain on board as rescue efforts continue.
The Omani Navy has successfully rescued 20 Thai crew members from the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree after the vessel sustained significant damage in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday.
The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that the Thai-registered vessel, owned by the Bangkok-based Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, was targeted shortly after departing from Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates. The ship was carrying a total of 23 Thai nationals when it was struck near the stern.
Rescue Operations and Diplomatic Coordination
Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson for the MFA, revealed that the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat acted swiftly to coordinate with the Omani government.
As of Wednesday evening, 20 of the sailors have been safely transported to the port of Khasab in northern Oman. Rescue operations are currently ongoing to safely extract the remaining three crew members who stayed behind to assist with the vessel's initial stabilisation.
Logistical Challenges
The Royal Thai Embassy is currently managing complex logistics to reach the rescued crew. The Khasab region is currently designated a no-fly zone, necessitating a six-hour journey by road from Muscat that requires transit through the United Arab Emirates.
"The Embassy has established contact with the 20 rescued sailors and confirmed they are in safe hands," Panidone stated. "Our primary focus remains the swift and safe recovery of the final three crew members and providing full support to all involved."
Investigation Pending
The Marine Department and the Royal Thai Navy are working alongside international maritime agencies to verify the exact nature of the attack and the extent of the damage to the Mayuree Naree.
The incident marks a significant escalation in regional maritime tensions, ending a two-month period of relative calm in the strategic waterway.
The Thai government has pledged to continue monitoring the situation closely and will provide further updates as the investigation into the attack progresses.