Three cargo vessels hit in Strait of Hormuz, Thai ship suffers worst damage

Security fears in one of the world’s most important shipping lanes intensified on Wednesday (March 11, 2026) after at least three merchant vessels were hit within a short period in and around the Strait of Hormuz, in waters off Oman and the United Arab Emirates. Maritime agencies and security sources said the ships were struck by projectiles of an as yet unidentified type.

The most serious incident involved the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, which Reuters identified as Thailand-flagged, while Thai and regional reporting described it as Thai-owned or Thailand-linked. The vessel was struck about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, and the impact triggered a fire on board.

According to Reuters and other shipping reports, most of the crew were evacuated from the vessel after the attack, while some remained on board to help manage the situation. Thai reporting cited the Royal Thai Navy as saying 20 crew members had been rescued and taken to Oman, while three were unaccounted for.

The other two vessels struck were the One Majesty, a Japan-flagged container ship, and the Star Gwyneth, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier. Both suffered partial damage, but maritime security sources said their crews were safe and there were no immediate reports of casualties.