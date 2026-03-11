Government centre to assess Thai cargo ship incident in Strait of Hormuz

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, deputy prime minister and transport minister, said on Wednesday (March 11) ahead of a meeting of the Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had already been briefed on the attack on a Thai cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the matter would be discussed with the Foreign Ministry at the centre’s meeting before further details were released, with the centre set to provide a fuller briefing on Thursday (March 12).

As for the rescue operation, Phiphat said all crew members were safe. According to reports, the cargo vessel had docked in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and was later instructed by the port operator to weigh anchor and move about 20 kilometres away from the port, before an explosion occurred in the engine room.

Phiphat said there had not yet been any further report confirming whether the vessel had come under fire or struck a mine, adding that intelligence remained unclear. He said the rescue operation had been carried out by military forces patrolling the area.