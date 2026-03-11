Phuket airport targets 9pm runway reopening after Air India Express incident hits 165 flights

Phuket International Airport is now aiming to reopen its runway at 9pm on Wednesday after an Air India Express aircraft was disabled following a hard landing, disrupting a total of 165 flights scheduled to operate at Airports of Thailand (AOT) airports.
An AOT source said the incident affected flights across four of the six airports under its supervision. Phuket International Airport was hit the hardest, with 97 flights affected, followed by Don Mueang International Airport with 40, Suvarnabhumi Airport with 22 and Chiang Mai International Airport with six. No flights at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport or Hat Yai International Airport were affected.
Officials are repairing the damaged landing gear assembly and working to remove the disabled Air India Express aircraft from the runway. The operation is now expected to be completed by 9pm, later than the earlier estimate that the runway could reopen by 6pm.
Phuket International Airport has apologised for the disruption and said it would continue issuing updates as the situation develops. Passengers affected by the closure have been advised to check directly with their airlines for flight status and travel details before leaving for the airport.
AOT said it had put assistance measures in place for affected passengers, including deploying staff at service points to provide information and support, arranging drinking water and additional waiting areas, and coordinating with airlines to ensure passengers were properly cared for.
The measures also include help with flight changes or ticket refunds, depending on passengers’ preferences and airline conditions.
A source at the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said the regulator had instructed affected airlines to coordinate with the Department of Airports to extend operating hours at nearby airports, allowing more aircraft to divert and reducing the risk of passengers being stranded.
Several airlines have already arranged for flights to land at Krabi Airport, while many others have opted for Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport, which serve as operational bases for most carriers. Airlines are also able to work with partner carriers to transfer passengers onward to other destinations.
CAAT has instructed all airlines to strictly follow passenger care measures, including providing food and water to affected travellers.
However, the regulator said compensation would not be paid in this case because the delays were not caused by the airlines themselves.