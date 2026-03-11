Phuket airport targets 9pm runway reopening after Air India Express incident hits 165 flights

Phuket International Airport is now aiming to reopen its runway at 9pm on Wednesday after an Air India Express aircraft was disabled following a hard landing, disrupting a total of 165 flights scheduled to operate at Airports of Thailand (AOT) airports.

An AOT source said the incident affected flights across four of the six airports under its supervision. Phuket International Airport was hit the hardest, with 97 flights affected, followed by Don Mueang International Airport with 40, Suvarnabhumi Airport with 22 and Chiang Mai International Airport with six. No flights at Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport or Hat Yai International Airport were affected.

Runway reopening delayed to 9pm

Officials are repairing the damaged landing gear assembly and working to remove the disabled Air India Express aircraft from the runway. The operation is now expected to be completed by 9pm, later than the earlier estimate that the runway could reopen by 6pm.