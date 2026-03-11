PSL says Mayuree Naree attacked in Strait of Hormuz, covered by war risk insurance

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, or PSL, reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) regarding an incident involving the vessel Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Company stated that it wished to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand of the case involving the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree, which is owned by Precious Flowers Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company in Thailand.
At approximately 8.15am local time on March 11, 2026, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Mayuree Naree was attacked twice by weapons of unknown origin.
The attacks caused damage to the vessel’s engine room and triggered a fire.
Before transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Mayuree Naree had implemented very stringent security measures and maintained communications with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other relevant maritime security coordination centres.
The vessel also reported the situation regularly in line with the relevant advisories.
It had been instructed to comply with the latest guidance issued by the UKMTO and other relevant maritime security authorities.
The Company has been informed that three crew members are missing and are believed to be trapped inside the vessel’s engine room.
The Company is coordinating with the relevant authorities to rescue the three missing crew members.
The remaining 20 crew members were evacuated safely and have now disembarked in Oman.
The Company is coordinating with the relevant authorities to bring them back to Thailand as soon as possible.
Preventive measures
The Company’s insurers and legal advisers are working closely together on this incident and continue to provide the necessary assistance.
The Company will keep the Stock Exchange of Thailand informed of any further developments related to this incident.
As for the share price movement, Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL) closed today at THB6.95, down THB0.55, or 7.33%. During the day, the shares traded within a range of THB7.60 to 6.85, with a total turnover of THB104.59 million.