PSL says Mayuree Naree attacked in Strait of Hormuz, covered by war risk insurance

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11, 2026

Twenty crew members were evacuated safely to Oman, while three remain missing after the Thai-flagged vessel suffered engine-room damage and fire.

  • The vessel Mayuree Naree, owned by a subsidiary of Precious Shipping (PSL), was attacked twice by unknown weapons in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The attack caused a fire and damage to the engine room, leaving three crew members missing while 20 others were safely evacuated.
  • PSL confirmed the vessel is covered by War Risk Insurance and does not expect the incident to have a material financial impact on the company.
  • The ship was sailing without cargo at the time of the attack, so there was no cargo loss.

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, or PSL, reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) regarding an incident involving the vessel Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Company stated that it wished to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand of the case involving the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree, which is owned by Precious Flowers Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company in Thailand.

At approximately 8.15am local time on March 11, 2026, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Mayuree Naree was attacked twice by weapons of unknown origin.

The attacks caused damage to the vessel’s engine room and triggered a fire.

Before transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Mayuree Naree had implemented very stringent security measures and maintained communications with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other relevant maritime security coordination centres.

The vessel also reported the situation regularly in line with the relevant advisories.

It had been instructed to comply with the latest guidance issued by the UKMTO and other relevant maritime security authorities.

The Company has been informed that three crew members are missing and are believed to be trapped inside the vessel’s engine room.

The Company is coordinating with the relevant authorities to rescue the three missing crew members.

The remaining 20 crew members were evacuated safely and have now disembarked in Oman.

The Company is coordinating with the relevant authorities to bring them back to Thailand as soon as possible.

Impact of the incident

  • The Mayuree Naree is covered under War Risk Insurance in accordance with the insurance arrangements. The Company therefore does not expect the incident to have any material financial impact on the Company.
  • At present, the Company does not expect the incident to have any material impact on its overall operations.
  • As the vessel was sailing in ballast and was carrying no cargo at the time of the incident, there was no cargo loss.

Preventive measures

  • The Company continues to closely monitor the security situation in high-risk areas and will review its vessel risk management approach as appropriate.
  • The Company will continue to comply with international maritime security advisories and coordinate with the relevant authorities to ensure the continued safety of its vessels and crew.

The Company’s insurers and legal advisers are working closely together on this incident and continue to provide the necessary assistance.

The Company will keep the Stock Exchange of Thailand informed of any further developments related to this incident.

As for the share price movement, Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (PSL) closed today at THB6.95, down THB0.55, or 7.33%. During the day, the shares traded within a range of THB7.60 to 6.85, with a total turnover of THB104.59 million.

