PSL says Mayuree Naree attacked in Strait of Hormuz, covered by war risk insurance

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited, or PSL, reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) regarding an incident involving the vessel Mayuree Naree in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Company stated that it wished to inform the Stock Exchange of Thailand of the case involving the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree, which is owned by Precious Flowers Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company in Thailand.

At approximately 8.15am local time on March 11, 2026, while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Mayuree Naree was attacked twice by weapons of unknown origin.

The attacks caused damage to the vessel’s engine room and triggered a fire.