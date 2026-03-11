Thai Private Sector Calls for Merger of Tourism and Culture Ministries to Drive ‘Quality’ Growth

The private sector proposes merging the Tourism and Culture ministries under a new "CICC D" framework to ditch mass tourism for a high-spending "quality" model.

Thai business leaders are urging a radical consolidation of the state’s administrative architecture, proposing the merger of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture to better leverage the nation’s cultural "soft power."

Under the proposal, the current sports portfolio would be downgraded to a departmental level within the new unified ministry, ensuring that national policy focuses squarely on high-value tourism and sustainable development.

In an exclusive interview with Kittima Tasaenhod of Thansettakij, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, Chairman of the Restaurant Business Operators Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, argued that the industry’s survival depends on a shift in strategy.

With over 3.9 million workers and annual international revenues exceeding 1.5 trillion baht, the sector remains the "engine room" of the Thai economy, yet Sorathep warns that regional competition is intensifying.

