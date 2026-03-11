Thai Private Sector Calls for Merger of Tourism and Culture Ministries to Drive ‘Quality’ Growth

The private sector proposes merging the Tourism and Culture ministries under a new "CICC D" framework to ditch mass tourism for a high-spending "quality" model.
Thai business leaders are urging a radical consolidation of the state’s administrative architecture, proposing the merger of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports with the Ministry of Culture to better leverage the nation’s cultural "soft power."
Under the proposal, the current sports portfolio would be downgraded to a departmental level within the new unified ministry, ensuring that national policy focuses squarely on high-value tourism and sustainable development.
In an exclusive interview with Kittima Tasaenhod of Thansettakij, Sorathep Rojpotjanaruch, Chairman of the Restaurant Business Operators Club and Honorary Advisor to the Thai Hostel Association, argued that the industry’s survival depends on a shift in strategy.
With over 3.9 million workers and annual international revenues exceeding 1.5 trillion baht, the sector remains the "engine room" of the Thai economy, yet Sorathep warns that regional competition is intensifying.
The ‘CICC D’ Strategic Roadmap
To future-proof the industry, Sorathep unveiled the “CICC D” (derived from the Thai “Tum Si Dee”) framework—a five-point plan to transition the Kingdom from a "mass tourism" destination into a premium, sustainable hub.
1. Connecting Journey: The roadmap calls for a seamless, multi-modal transport network. Highlighting the lack of direct rail links to major provinces like Chiang Rai, the proposal suggests refurbishing second-hand Japanese rolling stock to create "regional loop" services, encouraging visitors to venture beyond traditional hubs into secondary cities.
2. Image of Safety: Addressing concerns in the Asian market, the strategy demands a Smart Tourism Safety Centre. This facility would provide real-time emergency updates for disasters and standardised safety protocols to restore traveller confidence.
3. Collaboration: Proponents are calling for an end to "siloed" government working cultures. By emulating the Japanese model of prefectural cooperation, the private sector hopes to see a centralised national database and deeper involvement from local administrative organisations (OrBorTor).
4. Change Working Operation: Perhaps the most significant shift is the demand for new Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The industry is urging the government to abandon simple "headcount" metrics in favour of tracking average spend per capita. The goal is to focus on high-spending tourists who provide a genuine boost to the domestic economy rather than mere volume.
5. Digital Platform: The final pillar addresses the lack of a national digital ecosystem. The sector is calling for a bespoke Thai booking platform, a "Smart Visa" system, and advanced data analytics to predict and manage tourist density at major sites.
Leadership at the Top
The private sector is also calling for the Prime Minister to take a more direct role. According to the report by Thansettakij, industry leaders believe the Head of Government should personally chair the National Tourism Policy Committee, rather than delegating the task to a deputy.
"In a climate of fierce regional competition, the Prime Minister must personally steer the ship," Sorathep stated. "We need to stop selling just a location and start selling a high-value, sustainable experience that reaches the heart of local communities."