Middle East Conflict Stalls Thai Tourism Recovery Despite Seven-Million Milestone

Thailand surpasses seven million arrivals for 2026, but escalating Middle East tensions trigger a 13% slump in long-haul travel and flight disruptions.
Thailand’s tourism sector has hit a significant milestone, welcoming more than seven million international visitors since the start of the year.
However, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports warned on Monday that the escalating conflict in the Middle East has begun to bite, causing a 13% contraction in long-haul arrivals.
Latest figures released today (10 March 2026) show that between 1 January and 8 March, the kingdom recorded 7,240,626 foreign arrivals. This influx has injected 356,079 million baht into the national economy.
Despite these robust cumulative figures, the weekly growth rate has slipped by 4.35% as geopolitical instability rattles global travel confidence.
Flight Path Disruptions
Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, confirmed that the unrest in the Middle East is now a primary headwind for the industry.
Travellers from Europe and the Americas, many of whom rely on flight paths traversing the Middle East, are increasingly hesitant.
"We have observed an 18% drop in arrivals from Europe and the Middle East compared to normal seasonal trends," Natthriya stated.
The downturn has been most pronounced in five key markets: Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel.
Market Volatility
The total number of foreign visitors for the past week stood at 616,229—an 8.97% decrease from the previous week. Daily arrivals now average roughly 88,033.
The data revealed a mixed bag for Asia's major markets:
China: Still the top source market with over 1.1 million year-to-date arrivals, though weekly numbers fell by 22.95%.
Malaysia: Provided a rare bright spot, with visitor numbers surging by 25.76% over the last seven days.
South Korea: Saw a sharp weekly decline of 19.34%.
Government Intervention
To counter the slump, the Thai government is doubling down on its "Ease of Travelling" policy.
Officials hope to stabilse numbers through the "Trusted Thailand" safety campaign and the ongoing suspension of the TM6 immigration form, which has significantly reduced queues at land borders and airports.
The Ministry is also in talks with several international carriers to adjust flight frequencies and routes, ensuring that Thailand remains accessible despite the volatile situation in Middle Eastern airspace.