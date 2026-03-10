Middle East Conflict Stalls Thai Tourism Recovery Despite Seven-Million Milestone

Thailand surpasses seven million arrivals for 2026, but escalating Middle East tensions trigger a 13% slump in long-haul travel and flight disruptions.

Thailand’s tourism sector has hit a significant milestone, welcoming more than seven million international visitors since the start of the year.

However, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports warned on Monday that the escalating conflict in the Middle East has begun to bite, causing a 13% contraction in long-haul arrivals.

Latest figures released today (10 March 2026) show that between 1 January and 8 March, the kingdom recorded 7,240,626 foreign arrivals. This influx has injected 356,079 million baht into the national economy.

Despite these robust cumulative figures, the weekly growth rate has slipped by 4.35% as geopolitical instability rattles global travel confidence.

Flight Path Disruptions

Natthriya Thaweevong, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, confirmed that the unrest in the Middle East is now a primary headwind for the industry.

Travellers from Europe and the Americas, many of whom rely on flight paths traversing the Middle East, are increasingly hesitant.

"We have observed an 18% drop in arrivals from Europe and the Middle East compared to normal seasonal trends," Natthriya stated.

The downturn has been most pronounced in five key markets: Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel.