Songkran 2026 travel demand rises as Pattaya leads domestic destinations

Following the Songkran festival in 2025, which generated more than THB28.723 billion in nationwide economic circulation, up 17% from the previous year, the festival’s continued development into a global celebration is expected to further boost tourism spending in 2026, driven by the expansion of large-scale events and rising tourist participation.
Charles Wong, Vice President of Commercial at Traveloka, said: “Songkran is a deeply meaningful time for Thai people. It is a season of homecoming, tradition, and new beginnings. Traveloka believes these joyful moments should be accessible to everyone, even during periods of high travel demand. Whether it is returning to see family in the North or taking a seaside break in the South, we are here to help make every Songkran journey as smooth and meaningful as the celebration itself.”
The latest data from Traveloka shows that the top 10 most popular domestic destinations during Songkran are Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Bangkok, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, and Koh Samet.
Beach destinations account for the majority of searches during Songkran 2026, reflecting strong demand among travellers seeking seaside holidays over the long break.
Among domestic destinations, Pattaya ranks first during Songkran, thanks to its distinctive extended celebrations.
The Wan Lai festival continues the water festivities through to April 19, sustaining the lively atmosphere throughout the holiday period.
Chiang Mai remains one of the leading choices for travellers looking to experience Songkran through a cultural lens.
The city, known for its Lanna traditions, attracts visitors seeking a festive atmosphere, major celebration events such as MAYA Water World, and water-splashing activities around Tha Phae Gate.
At the same time, coastal destinations such as Krabi continue to draw strong interest, reflecting the appeal of nature-based getaways and scenic surroundings.
Phuket and Hua Hin also remain popular choices for families and groups of friends.
In addition, island travel is gaining further momentum, with Koh Samui and Koh Samet seeing rising accommodation searches from travellers looking for a quieter alternative to major cities.
Bangkok remains a major hub for Songkran celebrations, with events such as the Maha Songkran celebrations at Sanam Luang, S2O, and the SIAM Songkran Music Festival expected to continue driving visitor numbers.
Hat Yai and Khon Kaen also remain popular, supported by homecoming travel and vibrant regional tourism activity.
Beyond domestic tourism, outbound travel demand during Songkran remains strong.
Traveloka data shows that Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are the most searched international destinations, reflecting Thai travellers’ preference for short-haul regional trips that are convenient and offer diverse experiences.
Traveloka’s data also reflects the travel planning behaviour of Thai tourists.
Flight bookings tend to peak around 25 days before departure, suggesting that travellers plan routes and manage costs in advance.
Accommodation bookings, meanwhile, usually rise during the final 10 days before the holiday, pointing to more flexible and increasingly last-minute decision-making.
This behaviour suggests that while many travellers plan their journeys ahead of time, decisions on accommodation are often made closer to the festival period.
However, as demand for accommodation rises sharply in the run-up to Songkran, properties in popular destinations may fill up quickly.
Planning and booking in advance, therefore, remains the better option for securing more suitable choices and prices.