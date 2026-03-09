Songkran 2026 travel demand rises as Pattaya leads domestic destinations

Following the Songkran festival in 2025, which generated more than THB28.723 billion in nationwide economic circulation, up 17% from the previous year, the festival’s continued development into a global celebration is expected to further boost tourism spending in 2026, driven by the expansion of large-scale events and rising tourist participation.

Charles Wong, Vice President of Commercial at Traveloka, said: “Songkran is a deeply meaningful time for Thai people. It is a season of homecoming, tradition, and new beginnings. Traveloka believes these joyful moments should be accessible to everyone, even during periods of high travel demand. Whether it is returning to see family in the North or taking a seaside break in the South, we are here to help make every Songkran journey as smooth and meaningful as the celebration itself.”

The latest data from Traveloka shows that the top 10 most popular domestic destinations during Songkran are Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Bangkok, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, and Koh Samet.

Beach destinations account for the majority of searches during Songkran 2026, reflecting strong demand among travellers seeking seaside holidays over the long break.

Among domestic destinations, Pattaya ranks first during Songkran, thanks to its distinctive extended celebrations.