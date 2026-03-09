DBD to tighten foreign business registration rules to curb nominee arrangements

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development (DBD) under the Commerce Ministry, said the department had held consultations and gathered feedback from more than 17 leading law firms to exchange views and brainstorm measures to strengthen the prevention and suppression of the use of Thai nationals as nominees for foreign investors conducting business in Thailand.

The department will compile opinions on possible approaches and their potential impact to support the drafting of the “Office of the Central Company and Partnership Registration Order No. …/2026 on the rules and procedures for registration in cases involving amendments to designate foreigners as partners in partnerships or as authorised signatories in limited companies”.

The aim is to ensure the new rules are appropriate and effective, and to further strengthen efforts to prevent and address nominee arrangements across various businesses.