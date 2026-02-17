DBD targets 110,000 companies at risk of nominee and shell accounts

On February 17, 2026, the Department of Business Development announced plans to conduct in-depth investigations of over 110,000 companies with foreign investments to prevent the use of Thai nationals as nominees and the opening of shell accounts. This is part of a broader effort to safeguard Thailand's business environment.

The focus will be on 12 key provinces, including Bangkok, Chonburi, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, which are major economic and tourism hubs. Measures to prevent new nominee companies have helped reduce the problem, but a new loophole has emerged: criminals are buying up defunct companies to use them for fraudulent purposes. Authorities are closely monitoring these activities.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, revealed that as of 2026, there are 778,457 companies operating in Thailand, with 121,096 of them involving foreign investments. Of these, over 97%—about 117,496 companies—have foreign investments ranging from 0.01% to 49.99%. These companies are primarily located in 12 provinces, with Bangkok and Chonburi hosting the highest numbers.

The Department is intensifying its scrutiny of these companies, particularly targeting accounting firms and law offices that may be involved in setting up nominee companies. Investigations will also focus on businesses using Thai nationals to hold shares in land or real estate companies on behalf of foreign investors. Initial investigations have already identified 21,459 such companies.