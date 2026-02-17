The Epstein Files Unravelled: How Millions of Secret Documents Are Shaking the Global Elite

British politician Peter Mandelson has emerged as one of the most significant UK casualties, with files reportedly alleging he leaked market-sensitive Downing Street correspondence to Epstein. A formal Metropolitan Police investigation is now underway.

In the business world, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem — CEO of DP World — appeared in over 4,700 direct emails from Epstein and subsequently resigned.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Richard Branson appear in various social and philanthropic contexts and have all denied wrongdoing. Indian billionaire Anil Ambani features in email exchanges from 2017 to 2019; Indian authorities dismissed the files as "worthless gossip."



The Political Firestorm

The files have become a political battleground.

Speaking to the BBC from Berlin, Hillary Clinton accused the Trump administration of a cover-up.

"Get the files out. They are slow-walking it," she said, adding: "We have nothing to hide. We think sunlight is the best disinfectant."



Asked whether (Prince) Andrew should appear before Congress, she replied: "I think everyone should testify who is asked to testify."

Trump responded from Air Force One: "I've been exonerated. I had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. They went in hoping they'd find it, and found just the opposite."



Thailand: Speculation Without Confirmation

Online discussion — amplified on Thai social media — has suggested that prominent Thai figures, including former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, may appear in the documents.

As of publication, no major international news agency has confirmed any such link.

The only Thailand-related mention in credible reporting involves an unanswered attempt by an Epstein associate to contact a Thai actress via email — not an accusation of wrongdoing. The DOJ's clear position stands: a name in the files is not evidence of a crime.



Global Fallout

The document release has triggered a wave of international accountability. In Slovakia, national security adviser Miroslav Lajčák resigned.

In Norway — arguably the country most deeply affected — Crown Princess Mette-Marit issued a public apology after files revealed she communicated with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, including a stay at his Palm Beach home.

Several Norwegian officials now face formal corruption probes, including former Prime Minister and Nobel Committee head Thorbjørn Jagland, who faces aggravated corruption charges.

In the US, New Mexico lawmakers approved a funded investigation into Epstein's Zorro Ranch property.

US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has acknowledged that new domestic prosecutions are unlikely given statutes of limitations, effectively outsourcing accountability to governments and the public worldwide.

Key Figures at a Glance

Name Country Connection to Files Status / Reaction Prince Andrew UK Emails; alleged trade intel leak; China trip via Epstein Police examining public office misconduct; denies wrongdoing Crown Princess Mette-Marit Norway Emails 2011–2014; stayed at Palm Beach home Issued public apology Bill Clinton USA Hundreds of flight log entries Agreed to testify to Congress; denies wrongdoing Donald Trump USA Hundreds of contextual references DOJ called related claims "unfounded"; denies wrongdoing Peter Mandelson UK Alleged leak of Downing Street correspondence Metropolitan Police investigation underway Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem UAE Over 4,700 direct emails from Epstein Resigned as DP World CEO Elon Musk / Bill Gates / Richard Branson USA / UK Social and philanthropic contexts All deny wrongdoing Anil Ambani India Email exchanges 2017–2019 India dismissed files as "worthless gossip" Thorbjørn Jagland Norway Former PM; mentioned in Epstein documents Faces aggravated corruption charges

A Saga Still Unfolding

The Epstein case is far from over. Court orders protect some materials from release pending judicial review. The DOJ's Epstein Library will be updated as additional documents are identified.

Civil litigation angles are multiplying as lawyers exploit newly surfaced material. Congressional oversight hearings — including the historic testimony of the Clintons — are imminent.

Beyond the legal mechanics, the case has opened a deeper wound in public trust: how, for so long, could an individual of Epstein's known criminal record continue to command the company and correspondence of the world's most powerful figures?

The files may not answer that question definitively — but they have placed it, indelibly, on the public record.

What the Epstein files have ultimately demonstrated is not merely the guilt or innocence of any individual, but the fragility of the system that was supposed to prevent such networks from operating in the first place.

As the world continues to sift through millions of pages, one principle has reasserted itself with quiet insistence: justice, however delayed, does eventually arrive. And in an era of mass disclosure, the protection once conferred by wealth, status and influence is wearing thinner than ever.





