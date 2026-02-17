'It Feels Like Home': How Chulalongkorn University is Winning Over the World's Best Students  



He is confident that his studies will help him emerge as a 'global reference' in his field, contributing to the challenges confronting humanity today.

Gourav Dey, a graduate student from Bangladesh enrolled in the International Master's in Architectural Design, credits the university's orientation programme as a turning point.

"It wasn't just about administrative tasks," he explains. "It included crucial sessions on Thai cultural etiquette, safety, navigating transport in Bangkok, and an introduction to academic expectations. This early exposure significantly eased the culture shock."

International Student Affairs: The Glue That Binds

Central to Chula's international success is the International Student Affairs association, known as ISA.

Now in its third year, this student-led organisation has become a cornerstone of intercultural exchange on campus, working closely with the Office of Student Affairs and the Student Government of Chulalongkorn University to ensure international students have both a voice and a community.

Kanitthar Sinthupatsuk, the current ISA president from the Faculty of Communication Arts, is candid about both the rewards and demands of her role.



"Being president is not just about leading a classroom; it's about representing and hosting an entire international student community within Chulalongkorn University," she says. "Every time I see people smile, or when I approach international students, whether they are exchange students or full-time degree students. I am reminded of why this role matters."

Recognising that most university activities are conducted in Thai, the ISA has developed a multilingual communication strategy spanning WhatsApp groups, bilingual announcements, and intensive outreach during major campus events.

The association also champions the interests of international students in institutional decision-making through structures such as the Student Council and the Office of Student Affairs.

Chattitude and Culture Fest: Celebrating Difference

Two flagship events define the ISA's cultural calendar.

Chattitude, a blend of 'chat' and 'attitude', is a seminar series running three to six sessions per year, bringing in guest speakers and thought leaders to help international students navigate life in Thailand, discuss cultural norms, and build confidence in their new environment.

The annual Culture Fest, meanwhile, puts international students centre stage. Through traditional food, clothing, music, and performance, students from across the globe showcase their heritage and discover each other's.

Hillmo, for his part, hosted a Swedish booth, serving traditional sweets and fika to curious passers-by.

"Sharing my own culture whilst discovering others was wonderful," he recalls. "I even joined a band with other Thai and international students to perform at another festival, it was an incredible experience. There is this form of openness towards everyone. Everyone at Chula goes out of their way to include international students in local activities and gives us the opportunity to share our culture."

Jean Laurent Stephen Lyajoon, a Mauritian student in Environment, Development and Sustainability at Chula's Graduate School, echoes this sentiment.



"My most enjoyable experiences at Chula have come from the inclusion of international students into the local environment. I joined clubs like iGEN, ISA, and even local Ju-Jitsu, which helped me meet so many people," he says.

Wellbeing and Support: More Than Just Grades

Chula is acutely aware that academic success and personal wellbeing are inseparable. The university's Chula Student Wellness centre provides free counselling and psychological services, and runs initiatives including mental health workshops and a 'Healing Room programme.

Nour K.N Houbri, a Palestinian studying for a Master's in Veterinary Science, describes the experience as a 'mixed bag', depending on individual circumstances and faculty, but acknowledges the centre's active role in raising awareness.

Izzatti Zaki, a Malaysian PhD candidate in Pharmaceutical Care, offers practical counsel to prospective students: "Don't be scared. Chula is a place to grow, with plenty of opportunities. Keep in touch with your embassy, they are like your family abroad. And learn some basic Thai; it shows respect and helps you form deeper connections."

A Flourishing Global Network

Supporting all of this is a rich ecosystem of national student associations, representing communities from Mauritius and Malaysia to Nigeria, China, the Philippines, Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Sweden.

These groups provide cultural pride and practical guidance, particularly for newly arrived students navigating an unfamiliar system.

Yingyilong Hu, a Chinese PhD student at the Faculty of Education, credits his internship at the Office of International Affairs with shaping his time at Chula.

From 2023 to 2024, he helped organise events including the International Student Orientation, the CU Joint Summer Camp, and collaborations with global university alliances including AUA, AUN, and APRU.

"This role allowed me to give back to the international community and gain valuable experience in global collaboration," he says.

For students weighing their study-abroad options, the message from Chula's international community is clear and consistent: arrive curious, engage early, and embrace the unfamiliar. The university, its staff, and its ever-growing network of student-led organisations will take care of the rest.

FURTHER INFORMATION

International Programmes: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/academics/programs/international-programs/

Scholarships: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/academics/admissions/scholarships/

Accommodation: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/academics/life-at-cu/accommodation/

Office of Student Affairs: https://www.sa.chula.ac.th/en/