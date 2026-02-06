Chulalongkorn University Cements Regional Leadership in Latest Global Rankings

Chulalongkorn University cements its status as Thailand’s leading institution, securing seven national top spots in the THE World University Rankings 2026.

Chulalongkorn University has reinforced its position as a premier Southeast Asian institution, securing top-ten rankings in the ASEAN region across six disciplines in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

The results, officially announced on 21 January 2026, place Chulalongkorn at the forefront of Thai higher education.

The university’s performance reflects its growing reputation as a global hub for research, high-calibre graduates, and academic innovation.

