Chulalongkorn University Cements Regional Leadership in Latest Global Rankings

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 06, 2026

Chulalongkorn University cements its status as Thailand’s leading institution, securing seven national top spots in the THE World University Rankings 2026

  • Chulalongkorn University was ranked number one in Thailand for seven subject areas in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026.
  • The university demonstrated regional leadership by securing top-ten rankings within the ASEAN region across six different disciplines.
  • Its highest regional placements were 5th in ASEAN for both Clinical & Health and Psychology, with other top-ten finishes in fields like Arts & Humanities and Social Sciences.
  • The improved global standing is attributed to sustained enhancements in teaching standards and the international impact of its research.

 

 

Chulalongkorn University cements its status as Thailand’s leading institution, securing seven national top spots in the THE World University Rankings 2026.

 

 

Chulalongkorn University has reinforced its position as a premier Southeast Asian institution, securing top-ten rankings in the ASEAN region across six disciplines in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026.

 

The results, officially announced on 21 January 2026, place Chulalongkorn at the forefront of Thai higher education.

 

The university’s performance reflects its growing reputation as a global hub for research, high-calibre graduates, and academic innovation.
 

 

 

 

Regional Prominence

In the competitive ASEAN landscape, Chulalongkorn achieved prestigious Top 10 positions in the following fields:

 

5th: Clinical & Health and Psychology

8th: Arts & Humanities and Life Sciences

9th: Social Sciences

10th: Physical Sciences

 

 

 

National Dominance

Domestically, the university remains unchallenged, taking the number one spot in Thailand across seven diverse subject areas, including Engineering, Computer Science, and Business & Economics.

 

University officials noted a significant rise in "Overall Scores" for 2026, particularly within Life Sciences, Clinical & Health, and Physical Sciences.

 

This upward trajectory has seen the institution surpass its 2025 global standing, a feat attributed to sustained improvements in teaching standards and the international impact of its research.

 

 

 

A Rigorous Evaluation

The THE Subject Rankings 2026 are based on a rigorous assessment of five key performance indicators: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry Engagement, and International Outlook.

 

A spokesperson for the university stated that these results underscore a commitment to holistic educational quality. By strengthening its academic leadership, Chulalongkorn continues to play a pivotal role in driving the intellectual and economic development of both Thailand and the wider ASEAN community.


 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy