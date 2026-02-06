Chulalongkorn University Cements Regional Leadership in Latest Global Rankings

Chulalongkorn University cements its status as Thailand’s leading institution, securing seven national top spots in the THE World University Rankings 2026.
Chulalongkorn University has reinforced its position as a premier Southeast Asian institution, securing top-ten rankings in the ASEAN region across six disciplines in the newly released Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject 2026.
The results, officially announced on 21 January 2026, place Chulalongkorn at the forefront of Thai higher education.
The university’s performance reflects its growing reputation as a global hub for research, high-calibre graduates, and academic innovation.
Regional Prominence
In the competitive ASEAN landscape, Chulalongkorn achieved prestigious Top 10 positions in the following fields:
5th: Clinical & Health and Psychology
8th: Arts & Humanities and Life Sciences
9th: Social Sciences
10th: Physical Sciences
National Dominance
Domestically, the university remains unchallenged, taking the number one spot in Thailand across seven diverse subject areas, including Engineering, Computer Science, and Business & Economics.
University officials noted a significant rise in "Overall Scores" for 2026, particularly within Life Sciences, Clinical & Health, and Physical Sciences.
This upward trajectory has seen the institution surpass its 2025 global standing, a feat attributed to sustained improvements in teaching standards and the international impact of its research.
A Rigorous Evaluation
The THE Subject Rankings 2026 are based on a rigorous assessment of five key performance indicators: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry Engagement, and International Outlook.
A spokesperson for the university stated that these results underscore a commitment to holistic educational quality. By strengthening its academic leadership, Chulalongkorn continues to play a pivotal role in driving the intellectual and economic development of both Thailand and the wider ASEAN community.