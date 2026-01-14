Universities Must Lead Social Change, Academic Leaders Urge

Leading academics call for universities to address AI disruption, ageing societies, and climate challenges through community partnerships.

Universities must evolve beyond traditional teaching institutions to become proactive agents of social transformation, addressing everything from artificial intelligence disruption to climate change, senior academic leaders have urged.

Speaking at the opening of the 10th National Engagement Thailand Conference in Bangkok on Wednesday, Prof Dr Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of Chulalongkorn University Council, emphasised that the value of universities lies in how closely they engage with and serve communities, help solve social issues, and work intricately with people.

"Why are universities the most suitable organisations for social missions?" Prof Dr Surakiart posed, identifying six key reasons: their multidisciplinary nature, multigenerational communities, ability to cooperate across sectors, deep knowledge capabilities, maintenance of public trust, and capacity to cultivate volunteerism amongst youth.

The chairman outlined five major global disruptions where universities must lead.

In technology, he warned that "people who use AI will replace those who do not," whilst stressing universities must preserve humanist qualities that AI cannot replicate—dreams, determination, and critical thinking.