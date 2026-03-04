Banpu Posts Net Loss as Baht Strength Erodes Profits, But Coal and Gas Price Rally Lifts 2026 Outlook

Thai energy firm reports a USD 61.5m loss for 2025 despite solid operating performance, as Middle East tensions push coal to USD 136 per tonne.

Banpu, the Thai energy conglomerate listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand, has reported a net loss of USD 61.5 million for 2025, despite recording solid revenues and operating profit across its coal, gas and power businesses.

The loss was driven primarily by an unrealised foreign exchange translation loss of USD 45.9 million, stemming from the appreciation of the Thai baht against the US dollar during the year, compounded by financial derivative adjustments and other non-recurring items.

Total sales revenue for 2025 reached USD 5,278 million, with EBITDA of USD 1,191 million and an operating profit of USD 22.3 million.

The company stressed that its underlying operational performance remained intact and pointed to favourable commodity price movements so far in 2026 as grounds for a more optimistic outlook in the year ahead.

Middle East Tensions Lift Coal and Gas Prices

During a press conference on Wednesday, Banpu’s chief executive Sinon Vongkusolkit said that instability across the Middle East had pushed oil and liquefied natural gas prices higher, with knock-on effects rippling through to the coal market.

Thermal coal, which averaged USD 100 per tonne in 2025, rose from USD 110 per tonne at the start of 2026 to USD 136 per tonne at present — a 36% increase year-on-year. Natural gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark in the United States have also moved upward.

The company has hedged approximately 70% of its gas production capacity at USD 3.8 per million British thermal units, with the remainder sold at prevailing market rates.



