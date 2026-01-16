Thailand's Business Leaders Chart Path to Digital Future at CEO CONNEXT 2025

He proposed a comprehensive growth strategy built on four pillars: regional connectivity linking Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore's combined US$1.6 trillion GDP; digital transformation to formalise the economy and expand the tax base; attracting seven million skilled workers and innovators; and establishing Thailand as a data centre hub for cloud and artificial intelligence services.

The CEO highlighted a stark disparity in Thailand's startup ecosystem, comparing the country's 2,000 startups to Singapore's 50,000.

He proposed providing seed funding to 200,000 university student teams, suggesting that even if only one per cent become unicorns, "the country will be filled with innovators."

Shine Bunnag, chief executive officer of The Nation Group, which organised the event, emphasised the critical need for strong leadership in volatile times.

"If we remain followers, we might not be able to lead our organisations to survival," he said, acknowledging the pessimistic atmosphere surrounding the Thai economy.

Shine noted concerns about Thailand being trapped in old industries and potentially being surpassed by Vietnam's GDP, creating what he described as a "hibernating bear" state characterised by fear of investing.

However, he expressed confidence in the private sector's resilience: "Thai private enterprises have a high capability to survive in any situation."

