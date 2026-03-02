Japan calls for diplomatic solution on Iranian situation

She stopped short of expressing her views, however, on the US involvement in the attacks.

"Our country's unwavering position is that Iran's development of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable," Takaichi said at the day's meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. She also urged Iran to stop "actions that destabilise the region, including attacking neighbouring countries."

On the United States attacking Iran first, Takaichi said, "I don't have in-depth information, including whether the attack was for self-defence, so I'll refrain from making a legal evaluation."

Japan has developed a long-term friendship with Iran.