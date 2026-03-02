Japan calls for diplomatic solution on Iranian situation

She stopped short of expressing her views, however, on the US involvement in the attacks.
"Our country's unwavering position is that Iran's development of nuclear weapons is absolutely unacceptable," Takaichi said at the day's meeting of the House of Representatives Budget Committee. She also urged Iran to stop "actions that destabilise the region, including attacking neighbouring countries."
On the United States attacking Iran first, Takaichi said, "I don't have in-depth information, including whether the attack was for self-defence, so I'll refrain from making a legal evaluation."
Japan has developed a long-term friendship with Iran.
Meanwhile, the United States is Japan's only full-scale ally.
Adding to the significance of the United States to Japan is Takaichi's envisaged meeting with Trump on March 19 during her first US trip since becoming prime minister last October.
During Monday's committee meeting, Takaichi said, "We'll make every diplomatic effort to calm the situation as soon as possible, in cooperation with the international community."
She also vowed to work on ensuring a stable supply of oil and other energy sources, with the Strait of Hormuz essentially inaccessible, a major concern given that the area is key in crude oil transportation to Japan.
"We're currently gathering information on the matter," Takaichi said.
"We've been informed that some tankers bound for Japan are standing by in the Persian Gulf."
She said the government will take necessary measures "flexibly to minimise the impact on people's lives and economic activities."
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the country has crude oil and petroleum product stockpiles for 254 days, adding that gas and electric power companies have liquefied natural gas inventories to last roughly three weeks.
"We haven't received any reports of an immediate impact on oil supply in our country," he said at a press conference.
Asked whether the effective closure of the strait would constitute a situation that threatens Japan's existence or a situation that has an important impact on the Asian nation under its national security legislation, the top government spokesman replied, "We haven't made any judgment on whether the current situation falls under such circumstances."
