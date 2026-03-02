SCBX denies CEO Arthid Nanthawithaya resignation rumour, says he will serve full term to end-2026

SCB X Plc (SCBX) issued a statement denying rumours that Arthid Nanthawithaya is resigning from his position as Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Plc.

The company said that some media outlets had reported that Arthid, CEO of SCB X Plc, was preparing to step down in order to take on a new role as chief executive of the CP Group.

SCBX said the report is not true. Arthid remains committed to carrying out his duties as CEO with full dedication, to lead the organisation towards the strategic goals that have been set.

The company added that he will remain in the position until the end of his term in late 2026, as previously communicated to the board and stakeholders.