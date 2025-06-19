Thai Virtual Bank Licences Awarded to SCBX, Krungthai, and CP Group

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced the successful recipients of its highly anticipated virtual bank licences, with three prominent consortiums securing the coveted approvals.

SCBX, Krungthai Bank, and the CP Group have emerged victorious from a pool of five contenders, marking a major step towards expanding access to financial services across the country.

Dr Roong Mallikamas, Deputy Governor for Financial Institutions Stability at the BOT, confirmed the selections during a press conference on Thursday.

These three entities have received the Ministry of Finance’s endorsement to operate as virtual banks in Thailand.

In collaboration with the BOT, the Ministry of Finance had set the criteria and application process for virtual bank licences, which were outlined in a notification issued on 20 February 2024.

Interested parties were invited to submit their applications from 20 March to 19 September 2024, with a total of five submissions received.

After a comprehensive review of all applications, supporting documents, and other relevant information in accordance with the established criteria, the Minister of Finance authorised the BOT to announce the successful applicants.