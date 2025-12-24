How CP LAND meets demand for safety, value and wellbeing living

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2025

CP LAND has been named a “market leader brand”, reflecting a shift in homebuyer priorities towards structural safety, value for money and wellbeing living over luxury alone.

CP LAND, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has ranked among the top 10 for brand powerful score and moved up from a “challenger brand” into the “market leader brand” category—an indication that its homes and projects are resonating more strongly with consumers.

The recognition aligns with findings from the TerraHint Brand Series 2025, which suggests today’s residential demand is no longer about simply building houses, but about building quality of life.

Three factors shaping what Thai homebuyers want now

A nationwide survey of more than 2,000 respondents found that Thai consumers increasingly choose homes based on three main pillars—structural safety, value for money and wellbeing living—rather than luxury alone.

Safety and transparency in an age of structural anxiety

Following recent earthquake events, research indicates that “structural integrity and construction quality” have become the top factor in homebuying decisions. Consumers also tend to reward brands that communicate quickly, clearly and transparently about building standards.

CP LAND has positioned itself around:

  • Verifiable structural standards and materials
  • Design that prioritises safety, particularly in low-rise living
  • After-sales care and resident support, including a 10-year warranty

Quality that remains within reach for most budgets

The research found that 78% of buyers prioritise projects that feel “good value and trustworthy” over luxury.

CP LAND says it differentiates itself by:

  • Focusing on residential and mixed-use projects at accessible price points
  • Emphasising long-term value, including maintenance costs and quality of life
  • Following its vision of “Accessible Communities for Life”, rather than targeting only the premium segment

Wellbeing and sustainable living that goes beyond buzzwords

Respondents defined “wellness” as a better overall quality of life—good surroundings, safety, green space, work–life balance and stronger family and community relationships.

CP LAND said its development direction takes into account:

  • Green areas and shared spaces designed to support physical and mental health
  • Universal design to accommodate older people and all age groups
  • Energy-saving, environmentally friendly materials, with projects developed across multiple income levels

Together, the company says, these elements are helping “CP LAND homes” become a leading answer for modern buyers nationwide—combining trusted structural standards, accessible quality and wellbeing living that feels tangible.

How CP LAND meets demand for safety, value and wellbeing living

About CP LAND

Founded in 1983, CP LAND is part of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and positions itself as a developer aiming to be number one in customers’ hearts. The company promotes sustainable community growth in key economic areas across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

CP LAND operates six core business groups:

  1. Residential (36 projects)
  2. Hotels under the Fortune Group (12 hotels)
  3. Office buildings (13)
  4. Retail centres (1)
  5. Convention and exhibition centre (1)—Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre (KICE)
  6. Property and building management (1 business)

The company’s guiding concept is “Accessible Communities for Life”.

More information: www.cpland.co.th

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy