How CP LAND meets demand for safety, value and wellbeing living

CP LAND, one of Thailand’s leading property developers, has ranked among the top 10 for brand powerful score and moved up from a “challenger brand” into the “market leader brand” category—an indication that its homes and projects are resonating more strongly with consumers.
The recognition aligns with findings from the TerraHint Brand Series 2025, which suggests today’s residential demand is no longer about simply building houses, but about building quality of life.
A nationwide survey of more than 2,000 respondents found that Thai consumers increasingly choose homes based on three main pillars—structural safety, value for money and wellbeing living—rather than luxury alone.
Safety and transparency in an age of structural anxiety
Following recent earthquake events, research indicates that “structural integrity and construction quality” have become the top factor in homebuying decisions. Consumers also tend to reward brands that communicate quickly, clearly and transparently about building standards.
CP LAND has positioned itself around:
Quality that remains within reach for most budgets
The research found that 78% of buyers prioritise projects that feel “good value and trustworthy” over luxury.
CP LAND says it differentiates itself by:
Wellbeing and sustainable living that goes beyond buzzwords
Respondents defined “wellness” as a better overall quality of life—good surroundings, safety, green space, work–life balance and stronger family and community relationships.
CP LAND said its development direction takes into account:
Together, the company says, these elements are helping “CP LAND homes” become a leading answer for modern buyers nationwide—combining trusted structural standards, accessible quality and wellbeing living that feels tangible.
Founded in 1983, CP LAND is part of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and positions itself as a developer aiming to be number one in customers’ hearts. The company promotes sustainable community growth in key economic areas across Thailand and the ASEAN region.
CP LAND operates six core business groups:
The company’s guiding concept is “Accessible Communities for Life”.
More information: www.cpland.co.th