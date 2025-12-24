How CP LAND meets demand for safety, value and wellbeing living

Quality that remains within reach for most budgets

The research found that 78% of buyers prioritise projects that feel “good value and trustworthy” over luxury.

CP LAND says it differentiates itself by:

Focusing on residential and mixed-use projects at accessible price points

Emphasising long-term value, including maintenance costs and quality of life

Following its vision of “Accessible Communities for Life”, rather than targeting only the premium segment

Wellbeing and sustainable living that goes beyond buzzwords

Respondents defined “wellness” as a better overall quality of life—good surroundings, safety, green space, work–life balance and stronger family and community relationships.

CP LAND said its development direction takes into account:

Green areas and shared spaces designed to support physical and mental health

Universal design to accommodate older people and all age groups

Energy-saving, environmentally friendly materials, with projects developed across multiple income levels

Together, the company says, these elements are helping “CP LAND homes” become a leading answer for modern buyers nationwide—combining trusted structural standards, accessible quality and wellbeing living that feels tangible.

About CP LAND

Founded in 1983, CP LAND is part of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group and positions itself as a developer aiming to be number one in customers’ hearts. The company promotes sustainable community growth in key economic areas across Thailand and the ASEAN region.

CP LAND operates six core business groups:

Residential (36 projects) Hotels under the Fortune Group (12 hotels) Office buildings (13) Retail centres (1) Convention and exhibition centre (1)—Khon Kaen International Convention and Exhibition Centre (KICE) Property and building management (1 business)

The company’s guiding concept is “Accessible Communities for Life”.

More information: www.cpland.co.th