Department of Intellectual Property Launches Proactive Nationwide Operation to Crack Down on Intellectual Property Infringement

Overall enforcement outcomes have been highly satisfactory, enabling the expansion of investigations leading to the arrest and interception of large quantities of infringing goods. During 2025 (January–November), the DIP’s three task forces conducted operations resulting in 298 cases and the seizure of more than 1.5 million items from storage facilities, warehouses, distribution hubs, commercial districts, and major tourist areas. The majority of infringing goods comprised cosmetics, electrical appliances, automotive parts, and counterfeit branded products such as clothing, handbags, footwear, watches, eyewear, and jewelry. These products are substandard and may pose risks to public health and safety.

Mrs. Supthaweethum summarized the overall enforcement statistics for the first 11 months of 2025 (January–November), which totaled 1,132 cases, with 3,344,841 items seized and damages valued at over 1.14 billion baht. These results stemmed from integrated cooperation with the Royal Thai Police (789 cases, 1,820,574 items), the Department of Special Investigation (7 cases, 952,592 items), and the Customs Department (336 cases, 571,675 items). When compared with the same period in 2024, which recorded 1,350 cases, 2,756,369 seized items, and damages of 700 million baht, the number of cases in 2025 decreased by 16.15%, while the number of seized items increased by 21.35% and the value of damages surged by 63.89%. This reflects the increased intensity and effectiveness of proactive enforcement, with a focus on intercepting infringing goods at upstream sources. All seized goods in cases which have reached final judgment will be completely destroyed to permanently eliminate their circulation in the market.

In parallel, the DIP has significantly enhanced enforcement against IP infringement in online markets by implementing the Notice and Takedown mechanism under Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Protection of Intellectual Property Right on the Internet. This MOU involves the DIP, IP rights holders, and leading online platforms. As a result, 2,867 infringing product listings have been removed from five major e-commerce platforms, namely, Lazada, Shopee, TikTok Shop, NocNoc, and Nex Gen Commerce. The DIP is also preparing to expand this cooperation to LINE Shopping, with an MOU signing scheduled with LINE Company (Thailand) Limited on 19 December 2025, further strengthening systematic and effective online IP enforcement.

The DIP reaffirmed its firm commitment to enhancing the efficiency of IP protection and enforcement in line with international standards, in order to foster an environment conducive to creativity and to promote the commercial utilization of IP. This will be achieved through close cooperation with law enforcement agencies and the private sector, as well as by advancing the implementation of the Intellectual Property Development Plan B.E. 2569–2570 (2026–2027) in accordance with the policy framework set by the National Intellectual Property Policy Committee. The plan aims to integrate coordinated efforts among more than 30 government agencies to proactively, continuously, and concretely prevent and suppress IP infringement. Key measures include (1) the strict and swift expansion of enforcement actions from small-scale vendors of infringing goods to manufacturers and large-scale distributors (upstream suppliers); (2) the application of related laws in conjunction with primary legislation, such as anti-money laundering, immigration, and tax laws, to prosecute offenders; (3) the expansion of cooperation under MOUs for enforcement against online infringement to additional platform service providers; (4) urging property owners to terminate lease agreements with tenants found selling infringing IP goods in order to change business practices and the types of goods sold, failing which the lessors risk facing civil claims under the principle of joint liability, thereby shifting the property owners’ role from passive parties to active participants in problem-solving; (5) suppression of software copyright infringement in both public and private sector organizations , together with public awareness campaigns on the risks and dangers of using pirated software; and (6) the application of technology to combat online infringement through devices or applications used for streaming services, among others. In addition, regular assessments and reviews of IP enforcement measures are conducted, alongside continuous enhancement of officers’ knowledge and operational skills across investigation, arrest, and prosecution processes. These efforts are intended to ensure the highest level of effectiveness in IP protection and deterrence, with clear and tangible outcomes.

In closing, Mrs. Supthaweethum emphasized that successful prevention and resolution of IP infringement require cooperation from all sectors, including government agencies, private-sector rights holders, and the public. All parties are encouraged to jointly promote respect for the creative works of others and to support the campaign, “Do Not Buy, Do Not Use, and Do Not Support Infringing Goods.” Although infringing goods may closely resemble genuine products in appearance, they are substandard and may pose risks to consumers. Consumers are, therefore, cautioned to exercise care when purchasing low-priced goods, as such products may pose risks to health and safety, and are advised to purchase goods from reliable sources, ensuring that packaging meets required standards, is free from defects, and is reasonably priced, not significantly below market value. Mrs. Supthaweethum further noted that the sale of counterfeit trademark goods is punishable by imprisonment for up to four years, a fine of up to 400,000 baht, or both, while the sale of copyright-infringing goods carries penalties of imprisonment for up to four years, a fine of up to 800,000 baht, or both. Members of the public who encounter suspected IP infringement are encouraged to report information to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office, Department of Intellectual Property, at Tel. 02-547-4702, Hotline 1368, or via the website www.ipthailand.go.th