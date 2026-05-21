GULF and Chula Engineering Launch “Green Mission Year 3,” Empowering Youth Innovation for Climate Resilience

Patara “Foei” Eksangkul, an actor joining to share his inspiration for the project, expressed, “I am incredibly thrilled and honored to be part of the launch for such a meaningful initiative. I would like to thank Chula Engineering and GULF for co-creating this creative space for the youth. As someone who loves outdoor activities and trekking, stepping out into the wider world has taught me that we can seek out challenges while ensuring our travels leave the minimal negative impact on nature, or even help restore the environment. This year’s theme, Resilient LAB: Think for Our Home, truly resonates with me because it encourages us to look more deeply at our surroundings—our communities, cities, and our people. Building a strong community that is resilient to the climate crisis starts with shifting our perspectives and taking action right where we are. I want to pass on this inspiration and encourage all students to boldly step out, observe the issues in different areas, bring those experiences back to ask questions, and turn your ideas into a powerful driving force to care for our ‘home’ and prepare it for any changes.”

During the Fast Track competition held at the press conference, Mr. Kathathorn Ruenphirom from Assumption College Samutprakarn School and Miss Phinyada Ekpitakdamrong from Hatyai Wittayalai School emerged as the top two scorers. This achievement earned them the right to form a team and join an intensive 4-day, 3-night Bootcamp at Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Learning for the Region in Saraburi Province, fully sponsored. The ultimate highlight of this camp extends far beyond brainstorming sessions with expert mentors; participants will also expand their horizons through exclusive site visits to GULF power plants and the THAICOM satellite station. This firsthand experience will allow them to gather real-world insights to sharpen their ideas before heading into the final round. In the finals, teams must pitch innovative, actionable concepts tailored to their local communities to address global climate change. They will compete for cash prizes and certificates of honor, alongside a special "Popular Vote by GULF" award for the social media favorite, with total prizes valued at over 100,000 Baht.

Aspiring young innovators can apply for the Green Mission by Chula x GULF project from today until July 3, 2026, via Google Form or QR Code.

For more information, please visit eng.chula.ac.th or call 086-522-3844.

For activity photos, please visit Facebook: GULF Spark and TikTok: @GULFspark