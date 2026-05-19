CKPower and CH. Karnchang Group Install Ceremonial Umbrella Above the Principal Buddha Image at Wat Na Huai’s 200-Year-Old Ordination Hall to Preserve Thailand’s Cultural Heritage

The ceremony was conducted to bring auspiciousness and to help preserve religious heritage as well as Thai arts and culture. Wat Na Huai’s ordination hall is a historic religious site of the local community. Historical records suggest that it was originally constructed during the late Ayutthaya to early Rattanakosin period. The restoration received guidance from the Office of Architecture, Fine Arts Department, and the Regional Office of Fine Arts 1 Ratchaburi, to ensure that the conservation and restoration aligned with the original architectural style and principles of historical preservation. The initiative forms part of a shared effort to preserve an important religious landmark so that it remains a spiritual center for Buddhists and continues to safeguard Thailand’s cultural heritage for future generations.

On this occasion, Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director of CK Power Public Company Limited (CKPower) (5th from left), presided over the ceremony, together with Mrs. Siwalee Trivisvavet, Company Advisor; Ms. Walainut Trivisvavet, Managing Director of TTW Public Company Limited; and Dr. Anukool Tuntimas, Executive Vice President: Human Resource and General Administration of CH. Karnchang Public Company Limited. The ceremony took place at Wat Na Huai, Pran Buri District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.