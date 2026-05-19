Bangkok World Music Day’ 26: 30+ artists • 5 stages • 12 hours of free music in the heart of Bangkok

An international musical legacy

Bangkok World Music Day draws direct inspiration from the Fête de la Musique, created in France in 1982 at the initiative of the French Ministry of Culture. Born from a simple observation — that musical practice was widespread while concert attendance remained limited — the initiative sought to bring music into the streets and offer everyone, amateurs and professionals alike, the opportunity to perform freely.

Since then, the Fête de la Musique has become a global celebration held in more than 120 countries across five continents. It embodies a strong vision of culture as a shared public good, accessible to all regardless of genre, background or level of experience. Bangkok World Music Day fully embraces this legacy while adapting its spirit to Bangkok’s contemporary and cosmopolitan cultural scene.



A long-term cultural collaboration

By bringing together cultural institutions, private sector partners and music professionals, Bangkok World Music Day contributes to energising the local artistic scene while strengthening cultural exchanges between France and Thailand.

Continuing the momentum initiated last year, the event reflects the shared ambition of the French Embassy in Thailand, One Bangkok and Alliance Française de Bangkok, in collaboration with Live Promotions, to offer an annual event that is open to all and deeply rooted in Bangkok’s cultural life.

This edition of Bangkok World Music Day further reinforces its international dimension through artistic collaborations from around the globe, reflecting the festival’s commitment to cultural exchange and musical diversity. The programme will welcome renowned international artists such as OJOS (France), André Mergenthaler (Luxembourg), Claudio Filippini (Italy), JJ Paolo (Denmark), Olympe 4000 (France) and special DJ from Germany, creating a rich dialogue between jazz, electronic music, experimental creations and contemporary sounds. Through these artistic encounters, the festival aims to offer a vibrant platform for exchange between international and Thai music scenes, celebrating the universal language of music in the heart of Bangkok.



An inclusive and committed Bangkok World Music Day

Organised during Pride Month, Bangkok World Music Day 2026 will also spotlight queer artists and communities through several dedicated projects and highlights. At Alliance Française Bangkok, an exceptional Ball will be organised in collaboration with Vinii Revlon and La Gaîté Lyrique, celebrating voguing culture and artistic expressions emerging from LGBTQIA+ communities.

The GLITTER BALL celebrates Bangkok’s Ballroom scene with the participation of the legendary Vinii Revlon and La Gaîté Lyrique, offering a creative, festive and inclusive dialogue between France and Thailand. Inspired by mirrors and light, the event also pays tribute to the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries and celebrates the anniversaries of Franco-Thai diplomatic relations.

In Ballroom Culture, a Ball is at once a competition, a performance and a collective celebration space where everyone affirms their identity, style and creativity.

The event will also host the “Echoes of Plurality” project, led by the French Embassy in Thailand, the Goethe-Institut, the German Embassy and the NON NON NON collective, with the support of the Creative Economy Agency. This initiative will enable young women and queer DJs from the local electronic scene to take part in workshops and artistic exchanges focused on electronic music, alongside international artists such as French DJ Olympe 4000 and a guest German artist.

Through these initiatives, Bangkok World Music Day reaffirms its commitment to a more inclusive, diverse and representative music scene reflecting the plurality of artistic expressions.

Join us on 13 June 2026 from 2 PM onwards to make Bangkok resonate to the rhythm of music!





The stages and their artists:



Main Stage at One Bangkok Park (4PM - 10PM): Hot Like Hell, NIXSA JINGLE, YONLAPA, OJOS (France), Salin, JPBS x DuckUnit



Chang Canvas (3.30PM - 11.15PM): pami, JJ Paolo (Denmark), GYMV, H 3 F, Hugo, The Young Wolf, TONTRAKUL



The Wireless Club (2PM - 12AM): Ham Tanid, Hot Club of Siam, The Hymmapan Electron Tapejam, BKK Beat Cipher, Romrom, Olympe 4000 (France), NON NON NON, Special DJ from Germany



Alliance Française Bangkok (2PM - 9.45PM): Claudio Filippini (Italy), André Mergenthaler (Luxembourg), Vinii Revlon (France), Cykatrix, SONS., LEPYUTIN



Busking Stage (2PM - 4PM)

Please click here to access our press kit and artists line-up or scan the QR code below