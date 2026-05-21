Thai municipality pioneers community care for elderly residents

As Thailand becomes an ageing society, Bueng Yitho municipality in central Thailand is building a community-based care system for older residents, combining home support, day care, health screening and residential services.

The municipality, about 40 kilometres north of Bangkok, has around 34,000 residents, including roughly 6,400 people aged 60 or above. Across Thailand, people in that age group accounted for more than 20 per cent of the population in 2023.

Bueng Yitho began dealing seriously with the issue in 2012. Mayor Rungsarn Nantakawong said the scale of the challenge became clearer during repeated support visits to slum communities, where the rising number of older residents showed the need for stronger assistance.

In Thailand, people who need nursing support are still cared for mainly by family members at home. Certified paid volunteers also help with nursing care and daily life, but the country’s public nursing-care system and service infrastructure remain limited.

To help address that gap, Bueng Yitho opened the country’s first municipally operated day care centre for older people in 2019. Users pay 300 baht, or about 1,490 yen, per day, including transport. Officials said the centre receives eight to 10 users daily.