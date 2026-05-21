Japan readies extra budget for prolonged Middle East crisis

Japan is moving to prepare an extra fiscal 2026 budget of about 3 trillion yen as the government and ruling bloc brace for the possibility that the Middle East crisis could drag on, it was learned on Thursday (May 21).

The package is expected to be sent to the Diet in early June, while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, continue to coordinate the plan. Its final size and contents could still change depending on the course of those talks.

A more immediate step is planned for household energy bills. Around 500 billion yen for this summer’s electricity and gas subsidies is set to come from existing reserve funds, allowing the government to move quickly to ease the burden from rising energy prices.