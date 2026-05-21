Genderless fashion finds fresh demand among young Japanese

Fashion choices that put personal expression ahead of traditional gender expectations are gaining traction among young people in Japan, especially Generation Z, broadly aged 15 to 30. The trend includes men carrying parasols and women wearing neckties.

As genderless fashion spreads, Japanese clothing companies are expanding their ranges and adjusting store layouts to make such items easier for customers to buy.

Aoyama Trading Co., a major menswear retailer, introduced the Skinny Tie in January. Designed for women, it is slimmer and shorter than men’s ties and forms a smaller knot. The company also sells unisex suits in both the men’s and women’s sections of its stores.