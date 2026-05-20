Japan to skip summer power-saving appeal for third year running

Japan’s industry ministry intends not to ask the public to save electricity this summer, sources said on Wednesday (May 20), marking the third straight year without such a request.

The plan was submitted the same day to a subgroup of the ministry’s advisory panel on natural resources and energy.

Although the prolonged turmoil in the Middle East has created uncertainty over fuel procurement for thermal power generation, the ministry expects the power reserve rate to remain at or above 3 per cent in every region. That level is regarded as the minimum needed to ensure a stable electricity supply.