Thailand’s VNL 2026 fate on the line as bottom-ranked team faces relegation and 2027 exclusion

Thailand’s women’s volleyball team face a demanding final week in the Volleyball Nations League 2026 as the preliminary round moves to Osaka, Japan, with their place in the competition still not fully secure.
The third week of the women’s VNL will be staged from July 8-12 at Asue Arena in Osaka, where Thailand are grouped with hosts Japan, Brazil, Poland, Türkiye and the United States. The official VNL schedule lists Osaka as Women Week 3 Pool 9, featuring six teams in one of the final preliminary-round pools.
For Thailand, the final week is no longer about experimenting with combinations. After eight matches, the team sit 14th in the standings with two wins, six defeats and nine points, leaving them above the danger zone but not yet clear of the relegation battle.
The pressure has increased because of the VNL’s promotion-relegation format. Volleyball World states that 18 teams are taking part in VNL 2026 and that the last team in the final standings will be relegated, with the best non-participating team in the world ranking promoted to the next edition.
That means every point in Osaka could shape Thailand’s final position. France are bottom in 18th place with four points, while the Dominican Republic are 17th with five points. Bulgaria sit 16th with five points and Ukraine are 15th with six points, keeping Thailand under pressure despite their current gap.
The top eight teams after the preliminary phase qualify for the Finals, while all teams play 12 matches across three competition weeks.
Thailand’s final four preliminary-round fixtures all come against teams near the top of the standings or among the strongest names in world volleyball.
All times below are Thailand time. The official schedule lists the matches in Osaka local time, which is two hours ahead of Thailand.
The Osaka schedule places Thailand against USA on July 8, Japan on July 9, Brazil on July 11 and Türkiye on July 12.
After the first two weeks, USA and Brazil lead the women’s VNL table with seven wins and one defeat each, both on 20 points. Italy are third with 18 points, followed by Poland on 17, Japan on 16 and Türkiye on 15.
Thailand are 14th with two wins, six defeats and nine points. Below them are Ukraine with six points, Bulgaria with five, the Dominican Republic with five and France with four.
The standings mean Thailand do not need a perfect week to survive, but they cannot afford to lose control of sets and points if the teams below them gain ground.
Thailand’s 14-player squad for the Osaka leg is led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, with key players including Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Thatdao Nuekjang and Piyanut Pannoy.
The squad includes setters Pornpun Guedpard and Natthanicha Jaisaen, liberos Piyanut Pannoy and Kanyarat Khamwong, middle blockers Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, opposites Pimpichaya Kokram and Papatchaya Poltham, and outside hitters Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapat Mooncham and Jidapa Nahuanong.
Reserve players listed for the trip include Kanyarat Khunmuang, Supawadee Phanwilai, Nirarach Srikuta and Sarah Ankomah.
The coaching and support staff are led by head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, with Feng Kun serving as team manager. The coaching team also includes Theerasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida, with Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor.
Thai fans can follow the matches through official rights-holder channels, including MONOMAX and Monomax Sports on Mono29.
The official VNL platform also lists VBTV among streaming options for VNL matches.