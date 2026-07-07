Thailand’s VNL 2026 fate on the line as bottom-ranked team faces relegation and 2027 exclusion

Four elite opponents await in Osaka

Thailand’s final four preliminary-round fixtures all come against teams near the top of the standings or among the strongest names in world volleyball.

All times below are Thailand time. The official schedule lists the matches in Osaka local time, which is two hours ahead of Thailand.

July 8, 1.30pm: Thailand v USA

July 9, 5.20pm: Japan v Thailand

July 11, 1.30pm: Thailand v Brazil

July 12, 1.30pm: Thailand v Türkiye

The Osaka schedule places Thailand against USA on July 8, Japan on July 9, Brazil on July 11 and Türkiye on July 12.

Standings show narrow escape route

After the first two weeks, USA and Brazil lead the women’s VNL table with seven wins and one defeat each, both on 20 points. Italy are third with 18 points, followed by Poland on 17, Japan on 16 and Türkiye on 15.

Thailand are 14th with two wins, six defeats and nine points. Below them are Ukraine with six points, Bulgaria with five, the Dominican Republic with five and France with four.

The standings mean Thailand do not need a perfect week to survive, but they cannot afford to lose control of sets and points if the teams below them gain ground.

Thailand rely on experienced core

Thailand’s 14-player squad for the Osaka leg is led by captain Pornpun Guedpard, with key players including Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Thatdao Nuekjang and Piyanut Pannoy.

The squad includes setters Pornpun Guedpard and Natthanicha Jaisaen, liberos Piyanut Pannoy and Kanyarat Khamwong, middle blockers Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and Kaewkalaya Kamulthala, opposites Pimpichaya Kokram and Papatchaya Poltham, and outside hitters Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Warisara Seetaloed, Nannapat Mooncham and Jidapa Nahuanong.

Reserve players listed for the trip include Kanyarat Khunmuang, Supawadee Phanwilai, Nirarach Srikuta and Sarah Ankomah.

The coaching and support staff are led by head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai, with Feng Kun serving as team manager. The coaching team also includes Theerasak Nakprasong, Onuma Sittirak and Shin Yoshida, with Dr Prawit Premtheerasomboon as team doctor.

Live broadcast channels

Thai fans can follow the matches through official rights-holder channels, including MONOMAX and Monomax Sports on Mono29.

The official VNL platform also lists VBTV among streaming options for VNL matches.