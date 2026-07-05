Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

The fixtures for the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026, have now been released, with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officially announcing the schedule.

The competition will be contested from Wednesday (June 3, 2026), to Monday (July 27, 2026).

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will compete over three weeks in three locations: Week 1 in Nanjing, People’s Republic of China; Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Thailand; and Week 3 in Kansai, Japan.