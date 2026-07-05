Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

The fixtures for the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026, have now been released, with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officially announcing the schedule.
The competition will be contested from Wednesday (June 3, 2026), to Monday (July 27, 2026).
Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will compete over three weeks in three locations: Week 1 in Nanjing, People’s Republic of China; Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Thailand; and Week 3 in Kansai, Japan.
The 18 participating teams are:
Each team will play 12 matches over three weeks to determine the final eight teams, who will compete again in the Macao Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, from Wednesday (July 22), to Sunday (July 26).
The team finishing last, or 18th in the standings, will be relegated and will not be able to return to the competition in the 2027 season.
It will be replaced by the highest-ranked team in the world rankings that is not already taking part.
The fixtures for Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League, VNL 2025, can be checked, with live online coverage available on MONOMAX and MONO 29.
Thailand women’s volleyball fixtures at all three venues are as follows:
Week 1: Nanjing, China
Week 2: Bangkok, Thailand
Week 3: Kansai, Japan