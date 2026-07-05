Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

SUNDAY, JULY 05, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

Thailand will play 12 matches over three weeks, starting in Nanjing before a home week at Indoor Stadium Huamark and a final stop in Kansai.

  • The Thai women's volleyball team will compete in three host locations for the 2026 VNL preliminary rounds: Nanjing, China; Bangkok, Thailand; and Kansai, Japan.
  • The team's schedule begins in Nanjing (June 3-7), continues for a home stop in Bangkok (June 17-21), and concludes in Kansai (July 8-12).
  • Across the three weeks, Thailand will face 12 opponents, including Serbia, China, the United States, Japan, Brazil, and Türkiye.

The fixtures for the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League, or FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026, have now been released, with the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) officially announcing the schedule.

The competition will be contested from Wednesday (June 3, 2026), to Monday (July 27, 2026).

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team will compete over three weeks in three locations: Week 1 in Nanjing, People’s Republic of China; Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark, Thailand; and Week 3 in Kansai, Japan.

Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

The 18 participating teams are:

  1. Italy
  2. Brazil
  3. Türkiye
  4. Poland
  5. Japan
  6. China
  7. United States
  8. Netherlands
  9. Serbia
  10. Germany
  11. Dominican Republic
  12. Canada
  13. France
  14. Belgium
  15. Czechia
  16. Ukraine
  17. Thailand
  18. Bulgaria

Each team will play 12 matches over three weeks to determine the final eight teams, who will compete again in the Macao Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China, from Wednesday (July 22), to Sunday (July 26).

The team finishing last, or 18th in the standings, will be relegated and will not be able to return to the competition in the 2027 season.

It will be replaced by the highest-ranked team in the world rankings that is not already taking part.

The fixtures for Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team in the Women’s Volleyball Nations League, VNL 2025, can be checked, with live online coverage available on MONOMAX and MONO 29.

Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

Thailand women’s volleyball fixtures at all three venues are as follows:

Week 1: Nanjing, China

  • Wednesday (June 3), 2pm: Thailand v Serbia
  • Thursday (June 4), 6.30pm: Thailand v China
  • Saturday (June 6), 2pm: Thailand v Belgium
  • Sunday (June 7), 10.30am: Thailand v Czechia

Week 2: Bangkok, Thailand

  • Wednesday (June 17), 8.30pm: Thailand v Ukraine
  • Thursday (June 18), 8.30pm: Thailand v Bulgaria
  • Saturday (June 20), 8.30pm: Thailand v Canada
  • Sunday (June 21), 8.30pm: Thailand v Netherlands

Week 3: Kansai, Japan

  • Wednesday (July 8), 1.30pm: Thailand v United States
  • Thursday (July 9), 5.20pm: Thailand v Japan
  • Saturday (July 11), 1.30pm: Thailand v Brazil
  • Sunday (July 12), 1.30pm: Thailand v Türkiye

Channels for following the news and watching the Women’s VNL 2026 volleyball

  • Thailand Volleyball Association (click)
  • Check the full competition schedule (click)

Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops Thailand’s women’s VNL 2026 schedule spans three host stops

The Nation Editorial Team

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