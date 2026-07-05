Khamenei funeral pauses US-Iran conflict as fragile peace talks loom

Mojtaba’s absence raises succession questions

The funeral has also drawn attention to the absence of Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son and successor. He has not appeared publicly since the February strike, fuelling speculation over his security and the direction of Iran’s new leadership.

Iranian authorities have said he will not attend the funeral ceremonies because of security concerns. AP reported that Mojtaba was notably absent from the funeral, while Reuters said he has not been publicly seen since reportedly being injured in the same attack.

His absence adds uncertainty to Iran’s political transition at a highly sensitive moment. Analysts cited in the original report believe the new leadership may take a harder line than Khamenei’s, particularly over the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon and Iran’s confrontation with Israel and the United States.

Trump signals pause but keeps pressure on Tehran

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will hold off during the funeral period, giving the ceremonies a temporary ceasefire function. Al Jazeera reported that Trump vowed calm during the funeral, while other reports said talks had been paused during the mourning period.

However, Trump’s remarks have also added volatility to the moment. According to reports citing Axios, he expressed surprise at the scale of public mourning in Iran and also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had asked for a White House meeting. In the same interview, Trump said Netanyahu “knows who the boss is”, underlining pressure from Washington as US-Israel differences over Iran strategy become more visible.

The funeral pause therefore does not remove the risk of renewed confrontation. Instead, it has created a narrow interval in which Washington, Tehran and regional mediators must decide whether to turn the ceasefire into a broader political process.

Doha talks focus on Hormuz and frozen funds

The most important diplomatic track is the indirect US-Iran technical talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Pakistan. Reuters reported that the latest round focused on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and the unfreezing of Iranian funds, rather than wider issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme. Qatar described the discussions as showing “positive progress”, although no major breakthrough was reported.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the talks because of its importance to global energy shipments and recent disruptions to maritime traffic. Iran has insisted on greater control over shipping routes through the strait, while the United States and Gulf states have pushed for secure passage.

The second key issue is the release of frozen Iranian funds. Reuters reported earlier that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US$6 billion out of US$12 billion in assets frozen in Qatar would be released and returned to Iran under the agreement.

Regional flashpoints could still derail peace effort

Even as the funeral has paused direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran, fighting and tensions continue elsewhere. Israel has continued operations in Gaza and Lebanon, while the Lebanon front remains tied to the wider US-Iran diplomatic track.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of trying to undermine the US-Iran deal, saying regional involvement is needed for any lasting peace. Reuters reported that Erdogan warned Israel must not be allowed to “scupper” the agreement and criticised Israeli military actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

The coming days will therefore be critical. The funeral has given all sides a pause, but not a settlement. Whether the moment becomes a bridge to negotiations or merely a break before renewed conflict will depend on Iran’s succession, Washington’s pressure on Israel, and whether the Doha talks can produce concrete progress on Hormuz and frozen assets.

Sources: Reuters, AP, Al Jazeera