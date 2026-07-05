Gold Market Experts Signal Further Gains as Thailand Positions itself as Regional Hub

Traders and analysts forecast gold testing at $5,000 an ounce by year-end, citing de-dollarisation and Gen Z demand, while urging investors to manage risk carefully.

Industry figures at the Thailand Gold Summit have forecast a bullish end to 2026, with global prices potentially testing the $5,000-an-ounce mark, as a panel of market veterans set out the case for gold's continued rise amid shifting geopolitical and monetary currents.

Speaking on a panel titled "The New Gold Era: The Future of Global Finance", which followed the keynote address by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun, the panellists offered a market-based endorsement of themes she had raised earlier in the day – chiefly, gold's transition from a traditional savings asset to a strategic national one amid deepening global fragmentation.

The panel comprised Jitti Tangsithpakdi, chairman of the Gold Traders Association; Nuttapong Hirunyasiri of MTS Gold; and Tanarat Pasawongse of Hua Seng Heng.

Year-End Outlook: Towards the $5,000 Milestone

The panellists set out specific technical targets for the remainder of the year, underpinned by geopolitical developments and expectations around US monetary policy.

Nuttapong noted that while some major institutions, including Citigroup, had trimmed their forecasts, others — among them Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan — continued to project a long-term target of $5,000 to $6,000 an ounce.

Should global prices reach $5,000 with the baht holding around 33 to the dollar, he said, domestic gold could trade at 78,000 to 80,000 baht. Looking further ahead to 2027, he suggested a global price of $6,000 could push Thai gold to an unprecedented 100,000 baht.

