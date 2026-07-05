Thailand’s Neutral Bet: Gold and Food Security Emerge as Pillars of a New Trade Strategy

To build on this, she is pushing to change the character of Chinese investment in the sector: rather than China simply importing raw Thai produce, she wants Chinese firms to establish processing facilities inside Thailand — turning fresh fruit into processed goods, for instance, before export.

The intended effect is twofold: narrowing the bilateral trade deficit while insulating farmers from the boom-and-bust pricing that follows seasonal oversupply.



Overall export performance has strengthened this argument. Thailand posted record first-quarter export growth this year, with year-on-year growth exceeding 20 per cent in the first half, against 12 per cent growth for the whole of last year — figures Suphajee cited as early validation of the strategy.

The Five Dimensions of Gold

Turning to the summit's central theme, Suphajee set out five distinct roles gold now plays in the Thai and global economies: a personal asset passed between generations; a strategic national reserve; a vehicle for global institutional investment; a risk management tool; and, increasingly, an industrial input for future technologies.

"We are relying on gold in a dimension that goes beyond a legacy asset — it is also a material for the future," she said, citing global data showing that gold demand tied to electronics and technology rose sharply last year, with total industrial demand climbing to over 300 tonnes and electronics-specific demand up some 84 per cent.

Overall global gold demand reached roughly 5,144 tonnes last year, she noted, up 2 per cent, while investment-related demand alone rose to around 2,204 tonnes, an increase of 83 per cent.

Gold's appeal as a reserve asset, she added, lies partly in its structural neutrality: unlike currency reserves, it carries no counterparty risk and no exposure to exchange rate volatility — a feature she said matters more as currency markets grow less predictable.

A Note of Caution

Suphajee closed her remarks with a warning to prospective investors. Gold, she said, is not a one-way bet: "It carries its own volatility — it tends to gain value when the world grows more uncertain, but when stability returns and interest rates fall, gold falls too."

She urged attendees to invest only with a clear understanding of these dynamics, to work solely through licensed dealers and reputable financial institutions, and to treat any promise of above-market returns as an immediate red flag.

"If someone advertises returns far above the ordinary, be cautious — it is simply not realistic," she said.



Her closing message tied the summit's commercial theme back to her broader trade argument: in a world where "uncertainty has become the only certainty", Thailand's pitch — whether on rice, gold, or trade negotiations — rests on positioning itself as the reliable, neutral counterparty others can return to.