Thailand pushes EU FTA talks towards key 9th-round breakthrough

Thailand has stepped up efforts to accelerate its Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union, with the aim of securing tangible progress in the ninth round of talks.

A Thai delegation led by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun held high-level discussions in Brussels with senior EU officials, including Maroš Šefčovič and Christophe Hansen, alongside key members of the Thai negotiating team.

The discussions centred on advancing the Thailand–EU FTA, addressing sensitive agricultural issues and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, while laying the groundwork for a long-term strategic economic partnership amid global economic volatility.

Both sides agreed on the importance of closer economic and trade ties to enhance supply chain resilience, diversify trade risks and strengthen shared economic security. They also committed to pushing forward areas of the agreement where consensus has already been reached, with a view to concluding additional progress in the ninth negotiating round.