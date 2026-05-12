Suphajee updates Thai-US trade talks as Thailand addresses Section 301 concerns

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun on Tuesday gave an update on Thailand’s trade cooperation talks with the United States and its clarification to Washington over the investigation into Thailand on allegations of unfair trade practices under Section 301 of US trade law.

She said the Thai team was still in the United States to continue technical discussions with US officials on the issues under investigation.

The two key issues of interest to the US side are excess capacity and forced labour. Suphajee said Thailand had already submitted detailed explanatory documents on all issues on April 15.

She expressed confidence that the information Thailand had provided was clear and complete, adding that both sides continued to share the intention of promoting trade in a way that would deliver the greatest benefit to both countries.