Suphajee to visit US in early May to answer USTR’s Section 301 questions, expects decision within seven days

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said she will travel to the United States in early May to provide further clarification to the US Trade Representative (USTR) over a Section 301 probe covering three Thai export sectors: automobiles and parts, electrical appliances, and rubber products.

Suphajee said the Commerce Ministry submitted Thailand’s written response to the US on April 15, addressing issues including alleged overcapacity and forced labour.

She said Thailand’s position is that the three industries do not have overcapacity, and stressed that Thailand has long pursued policies—continuing from the previous government—encouraging private firms to maximise the use of domestic inputs (local content) to support Thai products.

She said the US may be concerned that Thailand could be used as a transit point for goods from other countries that are then re-exported to the United States to avoid higher tariffs. On forced labour, she said Thailand has informed the US that it does not import goods from countries that use forced labour.