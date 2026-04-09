Global Ambitions: Suphajee Unveils High-Powered Economic 'Dream Team'

Deputy PM Suphajee Suthumpun appoints a panel of elite economists and veteran diplomats to sharpen Thailand’s competitive edge in the global trade arena.
Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun, has moved to fortify the nation’s economic standing by appointing a formidable board of advisors and Thailand Trade Representatives (TTR).
The initiative is designed to pool expertise from across the financial, agricultural, and diplomatic sectors to craft a more resilient, proactive trade policy.
According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, Suphajee has been in high-level talks with a group of seasoned experts, including former ambassadors to Austria, Germany, and India, to integrate their insights into the government’s strategic framework.
The primary objective of the committee is to shield the Thai economy from current global volatility while preparing for long-term shifts in geopolitics and international supply chains.
"We are integrating knowledge from every sector to ensure our policies are not only robust but also responsive to the needs of both the public and the private sector," Suphajee stated during a recent brainstorming session.
The distinguished panel of experts being approached for the advisory role includes:
Weerasak Kowsurat: Former Minister of Tourism and Sports.
Dr Kobsak Pootrakool: Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Bangkok Bank.
Dr Piti Srisangnam: Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation in Jakarta.
Nat Luengnaruemitchai: A prominent capital markets specialist from the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Dr Yunyong Thaicharoen: Chief Economist and CEO of SCB EIC, and former Director of Monetary Policy at the Bank of Thailand.
Asst Prof Dr Arm Tungnirun: Director of the Thai-Chinese Strategic Research Centre.
Dr Pipat Luengnaruemitchai: Managing Director and Chief Economist of Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group.
Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit: Former Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion.
Anant Lapsuksatit: Chairman of the K Agro-Innovate Institute and specialist in agro-processing.
Nongnuth Phetcharatana: Former Ambassador to Austria and the Federal Republic of Germany.
Chutintorn Gongsakdi: Former Ambassador to New Delhi.
Weerathong Prapa: Former Thailand Trade Representative to the European Union.
This strategic "brain trust" is expected to play a pivotal role in navigating the complexities of macroeconomics and international trade law as Thailand seeks to reassert its influence on the world stage.