Global Ambitions: Suphajee Unveils High-Powered Economic 'Dream Team'

Deputy PM Suphajee Suthumpun appoints a panel of elite economists and veteran diplomats to sharpen Thailand’s competitive edge in the global trade arena.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, Suphajee Suthumpun, has moved to fortify the nation’s economic standing by appointing a formidable board of advisors and Thailand Trade Representatives (TTR).

The initiative is designed to pool expertise from across the financial, agricultural, and diplomatic sectors to craft a more resilient, proactive trade policy.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek, Suphajee has been in high-level talks with a group of seasoned experts, including former ambassadors to Austria, Germany, and India, to integrate their insights into the government’s strategic framework.

The primary objective of the committee is to shield the Thai economy from current global volatility while preparing for long-term shifts in geopolitics and international supply chains.