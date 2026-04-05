Thais doubt professional ministers in energy crisis: NIDA Poll

NIDA Poll at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released the findings of a survey titled “Professional ministers… can they handle it?” conducted from March 31 to April 1, 2026, on public opinion towards the efforts of the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to tackle the energy and economic crisis.

According to the survey, when asked about public confidence in the three outsider ministers in leading the country through the energy and economic crisis, the findings were as follows.