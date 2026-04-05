Thais doubt professional ministers in energy crisis: NIDA Poll

NIDA Poll at the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) released the findings of a survey titled “Professional ministers… can they handle it?” conducted from March 31 to April 1, 2026, on public opinion towards the efforts of the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to tackle the energy and economic crisis.
According to the survey, when asked about public confidence in the three outsider ministers in leading the country through the energy and economic crisis, the findings were as follows.
Lastly, when asked about public sympathy for the government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in its efforts to resolve the current energy and economic crisis, 46.87% said they had no sympathy at all. Another 23.59% said they were quite sympathetic, 19.39% said they were not very sympathetic, 9.77% said they were very sympathetic, and 0.38% said they did not know, gave no answer, or were not interested.