Labour groups rally at Government House, Energy Ministry over fuel crisis





The demands:

1. The government must control energy prices, cut refining margins to Bt2 per litre, remove overlapping taxes, cap diesel at no more than Bt30 per litre, prevent fuel shortages, halt oil exports to ensure adequate domestic supply, and recover windfall gains from groups accused of hoarding fuel.

2. The government must stop privatisation of state enterprises and bring PTT and oil refineries back under state control to ensure fair management of oil and gas resources for the benefit of the country and the public.

3. The state must disclose full data on domestic oil production, refining and imports so the public can clearly understand volumes and proportions.

4. Authorities must urgently investigate and take legal action against refineries, individuals and corporate entities accused of hoarding fuel or raising prices despite holding older stock.

5. The prime minister should use special powers to manage the energy sector during the emergency, impose effective fuel price controls and ensure fair and nationwide public access to oil.

6. The government must implement measures to control the prices of consumer goods in order to prevent the cost of living from rising further during the crisis.

7. In the electricity sector, the government must cancel what the group described as unfair power purchase agreements with private firms, which they said are driving up electricity costs, and restore the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand as the country’s main power producer.