Japan plans extra budget as Iran tensions drive up energy costs

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told a government-ruling parties liaison meeting at the prime minister’s office on Monday (May 18) that she had directed Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama to prepare fiscal measures, including a supplementary budget, to “minimise risks”.

On concerns over supplies of oil-related products amid the Middle East situation, Takaichi said, “We will do everything to resolve supply problems so that the people and their daily lives will not be affected.”

She also asked the policy chiefs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, to quickly put together a plan to bring electricity and gas charges for July-September below last year’s levels.