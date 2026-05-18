Japan supplies Avigan to Britain after cruise hantavirus outbreak

Japan sent the antiviral drug Avigan from its national stockpiles to Britain on Friday after a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship voyage in the Atlantic Ocean, Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno said on Monday (May 18).
Britain has taken in passengers from the cruise ship where the outbreak occurred, including a Japanese national, according to the health ministry.
The ministry said Japan provided the drug at the request of the British government under a bilateral memorandum of understanding.
Although no established cure exists for hantavirus, animal study data suggest Avigan may help improve patient survival rates. The ministry said the shipment would not affect Japan’s Avigan reserves.
Ueno thanked Britain for receiving the Japanese national on a chartered plane and carrying out health monitoring for the person in Britain. “We'll continue to work closely with the international community to prevent the spread of infections,” he said.
Asked about the World Health Organisation’s declaration of a public health emergency of international concern over Ebola outbreaks in Congo and Uganda, Ueno urged the public to remain calm. “At present, we believe the risk of a domestic outbreak is low,” he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]