Japan supplies Avigan to Britain after cruise hantavirus outbreak

Japan sent the antiviral drug Avigan from its national stockpiles to Britain on Friday after a hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship voyage in the Atlantic Ocean, Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno said on Monday (May 18).

Britain has taken in passengers from the cruise ship where the outbreak occurred, including a Japanese national, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said Japan provided the drug at the request of the British government under a bilateral memorandum of understanding.