Food service firms face staffing crunch as SSW freeze hits Japan

Japan’s food service operators are being forced to redraw recruitment and store-management plans after the government, in principle, stopped accepting new foreign workers for the sector under the Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) programme in mid-April.

The suspension was introduced because the number of SSW type 1 workers allowed in food service is expected to hit the sector’s 50,000 ceiling as early as this month. Type 1 is a residence status granted to people with specified expertise or skills, and restaurants have increasingly relied on such workers as they struggle with a chronic labour shortage.

For Yudetaro, the soba chain, the freeze has removed a key assumption behind future staffing. “We create store operation plans based on future hiring prospects,” said an official from the company that operates the chain. “Now, we don’t have such prospects, so we are very concerned.”

The company had planned to provide scholarships to 20 students from Myanmar in fiscal 2026, expecting that they would obtain SSW type 1 status and eventually be hired as full-time employees. With new acceptance in the food service sector now suspended, however, the company is unsure whether it will be able to employ them and has not yet decided how to deal with the international students.

Yudetaro has also been hiring more foreign nationals with SSW status for store work in recent years. The official said replacing those workers with domestic recruits may not be realistic. “There is no guarantee that we will be able to hire Japanese workers instead.”