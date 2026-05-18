SRT eyes disciplinary action after train driver in deadly bus crash tests positive for drugs

“At this stage, the SRT is preparing to consider disciplinary action against the driver as the first step,” Anan said, adding that other staff in related positions are still under fact-finding investigation.

Licence issue linked to new rail law, agency says

On reports that the driver did not have a licence issued by the Department of Rail Transport, Anan said the SRT was in the process of applying for licences for all train drivers.

He explained that train-driving licences had previously been issued by the SRT itself. However, after the Rail Transport Act was enacted in 2025 and came into force on March 27, 2026, train drivers were required to apply for licences under the new system.

The SRT has already submitted the full list of train drivers to the Department of Rail Transport, he said. The new licences will be issued digitally and are being processed individually through the department’s system.

Black box shows emergency braking 100 metres before impact

Anan said data from the train’s speed recorder showed that Train No 2126 travelled about 2.8 kilometres from Khlong Tan station to the crash site.

The train was travelling at an average speed of 34 kilometres per hour, and emergency braking was applied around 100 metres before the point of impact.

He said the 100-metre braking distance was too short to avoid the collision.

According to Anan, a normal braking distance, including the driver’s decision-making time, could be about 1,000 metres when a train is travelling at a maximum speed of 120kph. The braking distance becomes shorter at lower speeds, but also depends on the weight of the train.

Barrier had not closed, so rail signal did not activate

Anan said train drivers are normally required to follow railway signals installed along the track, similar to traffic lights.

At a level crossing, if the barrier and signal system are working properly, a driver can follow the crossing signal. But in this case, the road barriers had not been lowered because traffic was blocking the crossing.

As a result, the railway signal that would normally guide the train driver did not activate, Anan said.

When that signal is not operating, the driver must instead observe hand signals from the station area or a flagman, in a similar way that road users follow a traffic police officer when traffic lights are out.

Anan said a flagman’s signal can normally be seen from about 300 to 500 metres away, while emergency braking may require around 500 to 600 metres at higher speeds.

Given that the train was travelling at an average speed of 34kph, Anan said the driver should have been able to observe the situation and prepare to stop if conditions appeared unsafe.

Driver’s failure to wear uniform to be investigated

Anan also said the driver’s reported failure to wear a uniform was not normal practice and would be investigated.

He said each train has a driver and an assistant, while a mechanic serves as a technical officer to help observe signals and support operations.

The mechanic who was on duty during the crash was injured but has since been discharged from hospital. The mechanic will also be questioned by the SRT’s fact-finding committee and by police.

Brief background: deadly crash at Asok-Din Daeng crossing

The accident occurred on Saturday (May 16) when a freight train collided with a public bus at a railway crossing on Asok-Din Daeng Road in Bangkok, near the Airport Rail Link’s Makkasan station. Reuters reported that eight people were killed and 32 others injured, with all the fatalities on the bus.

The SRT said the train involved was freight Train No 2126, running from Laem Chabang port to Bang Sue, and that the collision occurred between Khlong Tan and Makkasan stations at the Asok-Din Daeng level crossing.

Initial reports said the bus had stopped on the tracks at a red light, preventing the crossing barriers from closing, while the train was unable to stop in time. The crash sparked a fire that engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles.

Police have charged the train driver with negligence causing death, while investigators are also examining whether further charges should be brought. The bus driver was also expected to face charges after recovery from treatment.