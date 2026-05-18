TOA posts Q1 revenue of 5.68bn baht as profit rises 30%

TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, Thailand’s leading company in paint, construction chemicals and building materials, has announced continued growth in its first-quarter 2026 results despite the slowdown in the Thai economy.

The company recorded total revenue of 5.681 billion baht, up 4% from the same period last year, and net profit of 953 million baht, an increase of 30%.

Mr Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, Chief Executive Officer of TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, said the company’s first-quarter performance reflected the strength of its core product groups, including architectural paint and construction chemicals, both in Thailand and overseas markets.

Sales continued to grow particularly in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, he said, reflecting the success of TOA’s strategy to manage its product portfolio in line with consumer demand in each country.

The company is also moving towards becoming a leader in Total Solution for Living in building materials, offering products that meet customer needs across all markets while continuing to pursue sustainable growth in Thailand and the wider region.