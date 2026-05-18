TOA posts Q1 revenue of 5.68bn baht as profit rises 30%

TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, or TOA, Thailand’s leading company in paint, construction chemicals and building materials, has announced continued growth in its first-quarter 2026 results despite the slowdown in the Thai economy.
The company recorded total revenue of 5.681 billion baht, up 4% from the same period last year, and net profit of 953 million baht, an increase of 30%.
Mr Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, Chief Executive Officer of TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited, said the company’s first-quarter performance reflected the strength of its core product groups, including architectural paint and construction chemicals, both in Thailand and overseas markets.
Sales continued to grow particularly in Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, he said, reflecting the success of TOA’s strategy to manage its product portfolio in line with consumer demand in each country.
The company is also moving towards becoming a leader in Total Solution for Living in building materials, offering products that meet customer needs across all markets while continuing to pursue sustainable growth in Thailand and the wider region.
At the same time, TOA has adjusted its strategy to cope with the slowdown in the new-housing market by focusing on a more diverse product mix and increasing the share of products for repair and renovation work, where demand remains high.
As a result, construction chemicals, building materials, mortar, gypsum boards, tiles, sanitary ware and smart bathroom innovations have played an important role in generating revenue and maintaining business stability.
In March 2026, the company also accelerated risk-management measures to address volatility in the petrochemical supply chain caused by the situation in the Middle East.
These measures included sourcing raw materials from additional suppliers and using alternative materials that had already passed testing, in order to reduce the impact of tighter raw material supply.
TOA also adjusted its production and sales plans, while managing product prices appropriately to maintain competitiveness and protect the business from rising costs.
Jatuphat added that although energy and raw material costs are expected to become more volatile from the second quarter of 2026 onwards, TOA remains confident that its effective cost-management plan and comprehensive risk-management approach will allow the company to maintain business strength and continue growing.