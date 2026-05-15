ONYX Hospitality Group Celebrates 60th Anniversary, Sets THB 10.33 Billion Revenue Target with THB 5.5 Billion Expansion Plan

Accelerating Expansion to Support Long-term Growth

ONYX Hospitality Group continues to expand its presence across Asia Pacific under its vision of becoming ‘The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Asia Pacific’.

In 2026, the Group is set to launch several new projects, including Shama Sukhumvit 101 Bangkok, Shama Medini, and Y Hotel Nanshan Shenzhen Inspired by OZO, reinforcing its strategic expansion across the serviced apartment and lifestyle hospitality segments in key regional gateway cities.

At the same time, the Group continues to advance a strong future development pipeline, including Shama Rayong, EQ Phuket, Shama Hub Ladprao Bangkok, Shama North Pattaya, and the luxury development Amari Resort & Villas, Samui, alongside a major transformation of Amari Phuket aimed at revitalising the property and elevating the guest experience.

By 2030, ONYX aims to expand its portfolio from 49 properties to more than 75, with a focus on quality growth through long-term partnerships and a tailored approach to hospitality that reflects the needs of each market.

In addition to regional expansion, ONYX Hospitality Group is driving growth through effective asset management and investment strategies, with ONYX RT serving as another key growth engine. Supported by lower interest rates, recovering investor confidence, and the return of more than 35 million international travellers, the Group expects its core assets — including Amari Bangkok, OZO Samui, and OZO Phuket— to further enhance portfolio value, with a targeted valuation of more than THB 4 billion.



Strengthening Brand Positioning Across the Portfolio

As part of its 60th anniversary, ONYX Hospitality Group is advancing its overall brand development through its long-term strategic framework, “ONYX Universe”, which has been designed to support future growth across all dimensions of the business. The framework covers talent development, technology, sustainability, brand strength, marketing and revenue efficiency, customer engagement, food and beverage, and asset management to drive long-term returns. It will serve as a key foundation for enhancing the Group’s regional competitiveness while responding to the evolving needs of travellers and residents.

ONYX has also refined the positioning of its four core brands to strengthen differentiation and align more clearly with current market demand:

Amari has been repositioned in the upper-upscale segment, offering Thai hospitality enriched by local insight and the distinctive character of each destination.

OZO has evolved into an upper-midscale lifestyle hotel brand with enhanced service, designed for modern travellers who expect a seamless stay with the right essentials and a touch of elevated comfort.

Shama continues to focus on serviced apartment living, fostering vibrant communities while delivering Joy of Living through thoughtfully designed experiences that combine comfort, quality, and meaningful lifestyle for both short- and long-term stays.

Oriental Residence has been elevated to a more refined expression of luxury, where elegance is understated, privacy is paramount, and every detail is thoughtfully personalised.

This brand evolution reflects ONYX Hospitality Group’s commitment to creating clearer differentiation in support of long-term business growth.



Driving Sustainable Growth Through Regional Expansion and Brand Strength

Built on a 60-year legacy, ONYX Hospitality Group remains committed to growth through regional expansion, brand enhancement and continued organisational development. Anchored in its Thai roots and global outlook, the Group continues to place regional growth at the heart of its strategy as it works towards becoming the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Asia- Pacific, while delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.