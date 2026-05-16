Anutin orders full care for victims of Makkasan train-bus crash

Deputy government spokeswoman said Anutin, who was in Phetchabun province at the time, had received a report on the crash and ordered all relevant agencies to speed up assistance for the injured, take care of the families of the dead, facilitate medical treatment and thoroughly investigate the cause of the accident.

She said Siripong Angsakulkiat, Deputy Transport Minister, had already gone to the scene to monitor the situation.

The Public Health Ministry has also prepared hospitals to receive injured passengers. Lerdsin Hospital, Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital and Rajavithi Hospital have been instructed to prepare emergency rooms, operating theatres, ICUs and burn units, as well as sufficient blood reserves.

According to the initial hospital report, Rajavithi Hospital had received two red-category patients and five yellow-category patients.

The Department of Mental Health has asked the public not to share images of injured people or those who died in the crash.

After completing his duty as chair of the opening ceremony for the Hak Bang Fai Phu Toei Festival 2026 in front of Phu Toei Municipality Office in Wichian Buri district, Phetchabun, at 6.30pm, Anutin is scheduled to return to Bangkok immediately to visit the crash site. He is expected to arrive at the scene between 8pm and 9pm today.