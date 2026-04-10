Thailand bus passengers projected to reach 180,000 before Songkran

Atthawit Rakjamroon, President of The Transport Company Limited, said the travel atmosphere during Songkran 2026 on April 10 remained busy, with people continuing to use Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak), commonly known as Mo Chit 2.

He said passenger traffic for outbound and return journeys was expected to be at its heaviest at around 160,000 to 180,000 people, using more than 7,000 to 8,000 bus trips operated by the company and affiliated operators.

As it is the final working day before the Songkran 2026 holiday period, the company has prepared around 1,200 additional non-regular buses (Route 30 licence) to accommodate travel demand during the festival.