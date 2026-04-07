Transport Ministry fast-tracks Bt1.96tn mega-project pipeline

High-speed rail and double-track projects advance

The second major project is Phase 2 of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail scheme linking Bangkok and Nong Khai, specifically the Nakhon Ratchasima-Nong Khai section, with an investment value of 340 billion baht.

Phiphat said the Cabinet had already approved the project, while the State Railway of Thailand is now preparing the terms of reference, median pricing and contract details ahead of bidding for civil works.

The ministry is also advancing Phase 2 of the southern double-track railway programme, which includes three sections:

Chumphon-Surat Thani, 168 kilometres, worth 30.422 billion baht

Surat Thani-Hat Yai Junction-Songkhla, 321 kilometres, worth 66.27 billion baht

Hat Yai Junction-Padang Besar, 45 kilometres, worth 7.772 billion baht

No contract change for three-airport high-speed rail

Phiphat said the government would not amend the contract for the 224-billion-baht high-speed rail project linking three airports, despite efforts to stimulate fresh investment in the EEC.

He said changing the contract could expose the government to legal action from other bidders and insisted that, in fairness to all parties, the project must continue under the original agreement.

While acknowledging that passenger numbers and earlier projections may have shifted after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government would instead focus on increasing usage of both the high-speed rail service and U-tapao airport rather than revising the deal.

Entertainment and tourism projects planned for EEC

To help drive traffic into the area, the ministry is also backing an entertainment complex focused on sport, along with a large-scale theme park project, with combined investment estimated at 300 billion baht.

Phiphat said the emphasis would be on world-class tourism projects capable of drawing more travellers to U-tapao airport, with current plans including invitations to investors to develop a compact, fully integrated sports complex without a casino.

Investor drive to follow policy statement

Phiphat said that once Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has delivered the government’s policy statement to the House of Representatives, the ministry will hold discussions with the Eastern Economic Corridor Office and the deputy prime minister in charge to formally move ahead with investor outreach.

The main objective, he said, is to bring more users into the EEC area and build confidence among operators so that planned construction can begin on schedule.